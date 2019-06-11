Freshman pitcher Cole Henry left his start on Saturday in the NCAA super regional because of a nerve issue, Henry's father Jeff told The Advocate on Tuesday afternoon.
"He'll be 100 percent by fall practice," Jeff said.
Henry couldn't make a fist, Jeff said, and his arm shook. LSU removed him from the game after two shutout innings for reasons unclear at the time. Henry couldn't lift his arm after the second inning, Jeff said.
Henry saw a personal doctor outside of LSU on Sunday. The doctor believed the issue resulted from a buildup of scar tissue around Henry's neck.
The buildup caused Henry's median nerve, which runs from his neck to his finger tips, to misfire on his throwing arm, Jeff said. An MRI showed no structural damage.
Henry underwent laser treatment and dry needling to break up the scar tissue. He went outside and threw without pain.
Henry saw a second doctor with LSU physician Dr. Mark Field after LSU's season ended on Sunday night. They confirmed the median nerve was restricted underneath the muscle.
Henry planned to go home to Florence, Alabama, this week. He won't play this summer, letting the arm rest. He will start throwing before he returns to LSU for the fall semester.
Henry established himself as LSU's ace this season, but elbow discomfort sidelined him the final month of the regular season. He returned for the postseason, pitching five shutout innings during the regional.
Henry went 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA and earned a spot on the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.
After Henry pointed at his arm and said it didn't feel good on Saturday, coach Paul Mainieri worried an injury from high school had returned. Henry had a stress fracture in his humerus his junior year of high school, making him miss almost the entire season. He felt pain on Saturday in the same area of his bicep.
Henry did not re-injure the bone this weekend, but moving forward, Jeff said LSU needs to create a new throwing program for Henry so he can make all his starts.