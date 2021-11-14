After transferring from Missouri to LSU this spring, Xavier Pinson had a question for his new coach when he learned Liberty was on the Tigers’ schedule.
“Pinson came up to me and said, ‘What in the world were you thinking scheduling them?’ ” LSU coach Will Wade said with a laugh. “He remembered playing them last year.”
Wade said Liberty, his team’s next opponent at 6 p.m. Monday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, left quite an impression on Pinson when it gave Missouri a tussle last December in Columbia.
Actually, Wade himself wondered why he scheduled another contest with Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, who's won more than 300 games in previous stops at Oregon State, Colorado State and New Mexico.
A defensive-minded coach, McKay has made his mark with Liberty (1-0) in winning 82 games the past three seasons with three consecutive ASUN Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Liberty, 23-6 a year ago, made No. 4 seed Oklahoma State sweat in their first-round NCAA tournament matchup last March. The Flames trailed by four points twice in the final 3½ minutes before falling 69-60.
“They’re so good, I don’t know why I scheduled them,” Wade said of Liberty, which hammered Regent University 85-24 in its season opener. “Coach McKay is so nice to me on the phone, he talks me into scheduling them every time.”
McKay brought a 14-0 team to the PMAC two seasons ago, but LSU ended the winning streak with a 74-57 win. Liberty went on finish 30-4 in the coronavirus-shortened season.
Liberty picked up where it left off last season, however, as Pinson recalled.
He had 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists when Missouri, which was down 11 points with six-plus minutes left in the first half, rallied for a 69-60 win.
“They played Missouri tight,” Wade said.
Missouri trailed by four at halftime before finally taking down Liberty, which had already beaten Mississippi State and South Carolina en route to a 23-6 mark.
Liberty went on to claim a third consecutive league title before throwing a huge scare into Oklahoma State.
Wade was already thinking about that when he added the Flames to the schedule right after a matchup with Texas State, which plays at a deliberate pace on offense and is fundamentally sound on defense.
The idea was to give LSU (2-0) another early-season challenge on both ends of the floor after overpowering Texas State in the second half for an 84-59 victory.
“I liked the way we responded tonight,” Wade said after his team got Texas State out of rhythm and wiped out a five-point halftime deficit. “Now, Liberty isn’t going to get as rattled. It’s hard to get them to play at a pace that isn’t their pace.
“It’s just hard to rattle them. They’re a lot harder to get to play on your terms than most teams.”