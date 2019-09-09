texaslsu.090819 HS 769.JPG
LSU coach Ed Orgeron takes the field with his players before kickoff against Texas, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, the award announced Monday, following the Tigers' 45-38 top 10 victory over Texas.

The win was LSU's first ever nonconference victory over a AP Top 10 team on the road, and the Tigers jumped to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 following the win.

Orgeron now has an overall 27-9 record at LSU, which includes six top 10 teams and 12 wins against teams ranked in the top 25.

“Coach Orgeron led his Tigers to victory in what appears to be one of the biggest out-of-conference showdowns of the season,” Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan said in a news release. “He’s done a phenomenal job leading his program both on and off the field in Baton Rouge, and appears to have LSU primed to be a College Football Playoff contender this season.”

LSU (2-0) next plays Northwestern State (0-2) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

