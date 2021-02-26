Kendal Daniels has been released from his national letter of intent with Texas A&M, according to multiple reports, and LSU could be in the mix to win the 4-star safety's services.

Daniels, the top prospect in Oklahoma, made waves when he chose to sign with the Aggies over the likes of Clemson and Oklahoma during the 2021 early signing period.

Now it seems Daniels has had a change of heart, reportedly due to the departure of Texas A&M's defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide, according to 247 Sports' Brian Perroni. Aristide played a big part in Daniels' recruitment before accepting a job at Miami earlier this week.

Rivals.com's Bob Przybylo says the Tigers, Sooners and Oklahoma State are expected to make a push for Daniels.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior is the nation's 101st-rated recruit and the No. 5-rated safety in his class, according to 247Sports. A potential signing of Daniels would add to LSU's already stacked 2021 recruiting class that ranks third in the nation and second in the SEC.

That class includes a trio of top safeties in Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis Jr. and Matthew Langlois. Ryan is ranked as the No. 2 safety, Davis is ranked as the No. 4 safety and Langlois is ranked as the No. 35 safety according to 247Sports.

The Tigers have one scholarship left in this cycle, after the the recent signing of Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and the transfer of Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr.