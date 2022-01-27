It appears all systems are finally go for the No. 6-ranked LSU gymnastics team to return to competition Friday at Georgia.

For a couple of LSU gymnasts and their coach, it may feel like they never left.

Sami Durante probably figured she was done competing at Georgia two years ago. The Tigers got in a 196.725-196.150 victory in Athens in January 2020, two months before the final few meets and postseason were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

But because of that worldwide scourge, college athletes who competed in 2020 were allowed to get an extra year. Durante, and four other LSU seniors, decided to return, which for her meant one last return to Athens where she grew up.

“Freshman year there were a lot of nerves,” Durante said Thursday before the team flew to Georgia. “Now I’m just excited to see everyone.”

For Elena Arenas, Friday’s 6 p.m. meet (on the SEC Network) will mark her first time competing in Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum, where her mother Kim Arnold Arenas made an enormous mark. Kim Arenas was a two-time NCAA all-around champion for the Gym Dogs and ranks as one of the program’s all-time greats. Her name graces a wall in Stegeman, much like LSU’s NCAA gymnastics champions hang from a banner on the Pete Maravich Assembly Center catwalk.

“It will be super cool to be on the competition floor and look up and see my mom,” said Arenas, who shared the Southeastern Conference vault title in April with teammate Haleigh Bryant and a gymnast from Alabama with scores of 9.95.

“I’m so excited to be going back to my hometown," Arenas said. "I’ve got a lot of family coming, a lot of friends. Friends from high school who went to Georgia. I’m looking forward to it.”

LSU coach Jay Clark also attended and coached at Georgia, though he’s now been in Baton Rouge for 10 years. He served as associate head coach from 2012-19, was co-head coach with D-D Breaux in 2020 and is now in his second year as LSU’s solo head coach following Breaux’s retirement. Clark was Georgia’s head coach from 2009-12 after having served as an assistant there since 1990.

It’s LSU’s first meet anywhere since beating Centenary 196.950-186.550 on Jan. 7 in what has been a rollercoaster of an early part to the season. The Tigers hosted Centenary because West Virginia had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues on its team. LSU’s meet at Missouri the next week was postponed by LSU’s COVID issues, and its home meet last week against Arkansas was postponed because of the same problem on the Razorbacks’ squad.

For Durante, getting back to competition is extra special. Midway through her uneven bars routine against Centenary, Durante’s left forearm badly cramped up, leaving her in excruciating pain.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Durante said. “Basically what happened was I caught the bar funny and my hand got stuck and really cramped up. It wouldn’t go away. I finally could open my hand, but the next week it was extremely tight. It kept cramping up on and off. They think I strained something, but it’s not bad at all. It’s fine now.”

In her previous bars routine at the NCAA Championships last April, Durante injured her right elbow. She said the left forearm issue might have been because she was compensating for her elbow, but that she’s definitely ready to attack the event again.

“I’ve been doing the full routine for a week and a half now,” she said. “I’m good to go.

“I love doing gymnastics so much I can't forget about it. The hard part is getting my confidence back.”

Everyone in her family except her mother Dana Durante will be at the meet, Sami said. Dana, who was fired as Georgia’s coach shortly after Sami signed with the GymDogs, is now the coach at North Carolina and has a meet there Friday night.

One gymnast who will not be at Georgia is Alexis Jeffrey. The freshman just transferred in from UCLA, where she left the team amid unrest in the Bruins program related to her departure. Clark said he expects Jeffrey, who is now enrolled at LSU, to compete at some point this season but doesn’t have a timetable for it.

