Joe Burrow has one more box to check.
Not that he really needs to.
He's already done enough.
His name — whether you spell it as it is on his birth certificate or if you want to give it a little Cajun twist and say "Burreaux" — is etched in Louisiana football lore forever.
What he does Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is just icing on the cake for the 23-year-old who in five months leaped from just LSU's returning starting quarterback onto the Mount Rushmore of LSU football players befpre vaulting right into the conversation of being the greatest player to ever wear the purple and gold. Yeah, EVER.
If you listed all of his accolades on a résumé, it'd be about 5,208 yards long, which also happens to be how many yards he's thrown for in a season that will be remembered and talked about not only in Baton Rouge but all around the land of college football for generations.
Years from now, grandmothers and grandfathers will sit around and tell the young'uns about the legend of Joe Burrow in stories that will seem greatly exaggerated. The kids listening will just assume those jaw-dropping numbers are either fudged a bit or that Burrow was playing in a generation against some watered down-competition.
Both would be incorrect.
The stats, like the competition, are legit.
But now there is that one last piece to the puzzle. One last exclamation point to punctuate as stellar of a college career that anyone could have ever dreamed of.
Better than Herschel in 1981. Better than McNair in '94. Better than Reggie in 2005. Better than Tebow in 2007. Better than Barry Sanders in 1988.
Burrow has the numbers. He has the records. And he has the Heisman.
And now he just needs to put the finishing touch on it all with a national championship.
That comes if he can guide LSU past Clemson in Monday's all-Tigers winner-take-all College Football Playoff championship game in the Dome, just 80 miles from Tiger Stadium where a statue of Burrow one day will surely someday be erected.
But as you probably have heard by now, Heisman trophies and national championship trophies often don't go together. The person standing at the podium in New York in December holding the trophy for being the best player in all of college football oftentimes isn't as fortunate when it comes to postseason play. The Heisman curse, some call it.
It's the curse, and Clemson, that stands in Burrow's way of leading LSU to the top of the college football mountain.
The curse isn't quite as strong as it was from 2000-2008 when seven of nine Heisman trophy winners lost in their bowl games. But it's still lingering around some. The past three Heisman winners (Oklahoma's Kyler Murray last season, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield the year before that, and Louisville's Lamar Jackson in the 2016 season) all lost their final college football game.
The two Oklahoma quarterbacks lost in the semifinals of the playoffs to Southeastern Conference teams, while Jackson lost to LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
The last Heisman Trophy winner to win a national championship was Alabama running back Derrick Henry in the 2015 season. The last quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy and a national championship was Florida State's Jameis Winston in the 2013 season.
Burrow wants to be next, adding a championship trophy to the trophy he won a month ago named after John Heisman, who was born in Cleveland, a three-hour drive from Athens, Ohio, where Burrow played in high school. Their names seem to just go together.
Heisman, a pioneer of the game, played a key role in legalizing the forward pass.
Burrow came along many, many years later and perfected it.
Heisman, like Burrow, played at two different colleges: first at Brown University before transferring to Penn. Burrow, of course, started off at Ohio State before coming to LSU.
Heisman was also a college coach. One of his head coaching gigs was at Clemson, the school Burrow needs to beat.
Well, maybe he doesn't need to. His legacy will last forever regardless of what happens Monday night.
But it would be the perfect storybook ending, the finishing touch on an unforgettable season that really doesn't even need one.