The college football transfer system could soon become more cumbersome with plans for tightened requirements, according to a report from USA Today.

The NCAA Division I council was expected to approve a package of guidelines, the report said, that included language to narrow the situations in which a player could be granted immediately eligibility with an NCAA waiver.

Non-graduate transfers are currently required to sit out a season if not granted such a waiver.

The current policy, adopted in 2018, was broad and dictated that players' applications for waiver would be judged individually and required an explanation of "mitigating circumstances." The new language stipulates that players must "extenuating, extraordinary and mitigating circumstances," according to the report.

That change, among other tweaks, is in line with the NCAA's attempts to allay fears from coaches -- including LSU's Ed Orgeron -- that the transfer market was trending toward the free agency-style offseason player movement seen in pro sports.

"You have to deal with it. Obviously it’s like free agency, but you know, if you treat your players right, and most players here enjoy playing at LSU, you won’t have many problems," Orgeron said in an interview last year.

"Some guys are going to be unhappy. But there are some times when everybody was unhappy in their career, you just gotta push through it."

The Tigers have been involved in transfers involving several high-profile players in recent years. The Tigers' most recent pair of starting quarterbacks -- Joe Burrow and Danny Etling -- both joined the Tigers as graduate transfers.

