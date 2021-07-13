Star cornerback Derek Stingley and starting right tackle Austin Deculus will represent LSU at the Southeastern Conference's Media Days on Monday, head coach Ed Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning radio interview.
The annual event is scheduled for July 19-22 at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., and Orgeron is scheduled to speak on the first day. He has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.
Each SEC program can only bring two players, and Orgeron said on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that Stingley and Deculus are "both fine leaders" who "can represent LSU in the best way possible I know."
Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, has been a first-team All-America selection after both his freshman and sophomore seasons in Baton Rouge, and, if he is selected again after the 2021 season, he'll join former defensive back Tommy Casanova as LSU's only three-time first-team All-Americans in school history.
Stingley enters his junior season with the expectation that he will emerge as one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL draft.
As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley led the Southeastern Conference and ranked No. 5 nationally with six interceptions. He missed three games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to sickness and injury, and he's expected to regain productiveness under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.
"Derek is the finest corner in America and also a great leader for us," Orgeron said. "So, I can't wait to bring him."
Deculus is a three-year starter and perhaps the most crucial piece to return on the offensive line. No lineman has started in as many games as Deculus has in his four-year career (34), and his 6-foot-6, 331-pound frame gives the Tigers an experienced big man on the outside edge in a year in which the unit is looking to rebound.
Orgeron said Deculus was "very instrumental" in helping recruit the entire starting offensive line to return for the 2021 season, a major boost that took a hit when starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after violating team rules. Rosenthal has since transferred to Kentucky.
"Austin Deculus, think about the job he's done," Orgeron said. "He was very instrumental in helping me recruit the offensive line to come back this year. I think that's the biggest key to our season is the offensive line coming back. So, very proud to bring both of those guys."