LSU has searched for its starting left guard throughout preseason practice and into the regular season.

As the Tigers near Saturday’s game against Georgia Southern, senior Adrian Magee has “probably” put himself on the first-team offensive line, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday.

Magee has competed with sophomore Chasen Hines, who missed a chunk of preseason practice as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. Hines practiced recently with a wrap on his right knee.

Both guys will play, Orgeron said, but Magee will likely start.

“That’s gonna go all the way to game time,” Orgeron said. “It looks like Adrian’s a little bit ahead because Chasen has missed so many practices.”

Magee started four games last season, twice at left guard. He has played 25 games in his career. Hines played eight games last season, starting once at left guard against Mississippi State.

Left guard was the only spot on LSU's offensive line without a solidified starter at the beginning of the week. On their first depth chart, the Tigers listed Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Damien Lewis at right guard and Austin Deculus at right tackle.

Charles did not practice on Wednesday, but Orgeron said the junior is “available to play if needed.”

“Saahdiq is ready to go,” Orgeron said.

Charles has started 17 games at left tackle during his career. When Charles missed Wednesday’s practice, senior Badara Traore drilled as the first-team left tackle. Traore wore a gold non-contact jersey.