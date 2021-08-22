CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Former LSU All-American Madelene Sagstrom recorded her best finish in a professional major Sunday, tying for second in the AIG Women’s Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links.
Sagstrom posted rounds of 67-73-69-68 to finish at 11-under par 277. She earned a check of $409,135, the biggest of her pro career, finishing one stroke back of fellow Swede Anna Nordqvist with England’s Georgia Hall and American Lizette Salas. Sagstrom had a shot at a playoff with Nordqvist but bogeyed the 18th hole.
Sagstrom has one victory on the LPGA Tour, winning $300,000 for taking first in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January 2020. The 2015 LSU graduate is now less than $3,000 away from $2 million in career earnings in 101 career LPGA stats.
Sagstrom’s finish was the was the sixth top-10 in a women’s major by a former LSU golfer. Jenny Lidback won the 1995 Du Maurier Classic and 2011 NCAA champion Austin Ernst tied for second in the 2018 Evian Championship.
Sagstrom and Ernst will now wait for the announcement of the Solheim Cup teams which matches the United States and Europe over Labor Day Weekend. Ernst, who missed the cut in the Open, was fourth in the U.S. team points list entering the tournament. Sagstrom will need a captain’s pick of Catriona Matthew to make the European team.