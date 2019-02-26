LSU forward Emmitt Williams (24), LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) and LSU forward Naz Reid (0) congratulate LSU guard Marshall Graves (12) after Graves forced a turnover against Texas A&M, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (11) and LSU forward Naz Reid (0) go up for the dunk after the assist by LSU guard JaÕvonte Smart against Texas A&M, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
The best thing that can be said about the LSU basketball team’s game with Texas A&M on Tuesday night is the Tigers survived.
Playing for the second game in a row without star point guard Tremont Waters, No. 13 LSU jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half before struggling a bit in the second half of a 66-55 win against A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The grind-it-out victory clinched one of LSU’s first real goals for the season — a double-bye for the Southeastern Conference tournament to be held March 13-17 in Nashville, Tennessee.
More importantly, LSU (23-5, 13-2 SEC) retained a share of the league lead with Kentucky, which came from 12 points down late in the first half to slip past Arkansas 70-66.
Tennessee can tie the Tigers and Wildcats at the top of the conference standings with a win at Ole Miss on Wednesday night.
The 23 victories for LSU are the most since the 2009 team coached by Trent Johnson went 27-8 and claimed the SEC’s regular-season championship.
Winning the regular-season title is the next goal for Will Wade’s team, which can get there by winning its final three games at Alabama and Florida and at home against Vanderbilt.
Waters, who was scratched from Saturday’s win over then-No. 5 Tennessee with an undisclosed ailment, watched pregame warmups in LSU gear and then took a seat on the bench.
Wade said Monday that Waters was progressing, but didn’t know if he would be available for the game with A&M.
The Tigers didn’t really need him even though Texas A&M (12-15, 5-10) had some motivation in trying to avoid playing on the first night of the SEC tournament.
Without Waters, who torched A&M for 36 points in LSU’s 72-57 victory on Jan. 30 in College Station, the Tigers struggled offensively.
They hit just 34.8 percent from the field, their worst shooting night of the season, and scored their fewest points in conference play. That came in the earlier win over the Aggies.
“We were just trying to get out of here with a win,” Wade said. “It was our third game in seven days … it’s been a rough seven days. We had a couple of guys that are banged up, so we just had to survive this.”
LSU had five players finish in double figures.
Naz Reid, who struggled mightily with just one point in Saturday’s win against Tennessee, had a game-high 18 points, while Javonte Smart had 17 in replacing Waters in the starting lineup.
Reid also pulled down 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.
Skylar Mays, who scored his 1,000th career point in the first half, had 11 points. Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double in conference play and eighth overall, and Marlon Taylor also finished with 10 points.
Bigby-Williams started the game with a high-flying dunk just 12 seconds into the contest and the Tigers never looked back.
It was the first of 10 dunks for LSU, which totaled 40 points in the paint area to A&M’s 22. Late in the first half, LSU had a 24-4 edge in the paint.
“That’s something we did in the last game,” Reid said of the production in the paint. “We have a couple of great bigs. We just pounded the ball inside and we were able to come through.”
Texas A&M, which shot only 31.7 percent from the floor, was led by Wendell Mitchell with 14 points. Christian Mekowulu had 11.
LSU, which never trailed in the game, went on a 12-0 run late in the first half to build its largest lead of the night at 34-13.
After A&M cut a double-digit deficit to nine point on a dunk by Josh Nebo, Smart hit one of two free throws, Taylor and Mays had dunks and Mays hit two free throws before Bigby-Williams had an old-fashioned three-point play to cap the big run.
LSU coach Will Wade speaks with forward Darius Days (22) as he subs out of the game against Texas A&M, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 66-55.
Texas A&M went nearly five minutes without a point before TJ Starks, who went to the hospital with a serious shoulder injury with 46 seconds to play in the first half, ended the drought with a three-point play at the 2:15 mark.
It was more of the same in the second half even though A&M managed to trim a 19-point deficit to nine at 61-52 with 2:32 remaining before LSU prevailed.
“When you’re up big, it’s easy to let up,” Mays said. “We have to grow up in that sense.”
“I was really impressed with LSU’s defensive intensity,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “Their entire defense is really hard to score against.
" In the first half, we had 10 turnovers and we shot too many 3s. But it had to do with LSU’s defense.”