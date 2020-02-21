Ali Kilponen continued LSU’s dominant pitching with a one-hit shutout in the first game of the Purple and Gold Challenge on Friday. Teammate Shelby Wickersham did her one better two hours later.
Wickersham pitched her second career no-hitter and sixth career shutout as LSU beat Sam Houston State 12-0 in the second game after Kilponen blanked Belmont in the Tigers first game 8-0.
The victories extended the LSU pitching staff’s consecutive scoreless innings streak to 16 and handed Tigers coach Beth Torina her 500th career victory.
“Today, it was on,” said Wickersham, a sophomore from New Orleans. “Everything was working the way we wanted it to and having the defense back me up on the ones that got hit was a great thing.
“Our whole pitching staff is doing great. All of us have been motivating each other to work harder and harder to be the best we can be. It’s hard to beat a team with seven great pitchers than one.
Catcher Morgan Cummins was the hitting star in both games, driving in a combined nine runs on three hits. Her grand slam against Sam Houston capped the scoring in the second game. LSU now has six victories in fewer than the full seven-inning game.
“She made me look like a genius in the first game,” Torina said. “She does so many things for us behind the plate and then stepping up and getting the big hit. She’s a great team player.”
Cummins broke a scoreless tie in the first game with a three-run double to spark a six-run fourth inning. Aliyah Andrews contributed a two-run triple to back Kilponen, who struck out six and walked three.
In the nightcap, Cummins hit a two-run double in the first in and in the third, golfed a low pitch from Sam Houston pitcher Annie Bailey over the center field fence with the bases loaded. Cummins raised her batting average to .435 and she took over the team lead in RBI with 14.
“I was just trying to see the ball,” Cummins said. “It was a changeup and it was a ball. I just hit it well. I saw changeup and I like changeups so I went for it. It was very, very low. I didn’t realize how low until I got to the dugout and my teammates told me.”
Taylor Tidwell and Amanda Doyle knocked in two runs apiece in the second game. Wickersham threw a five-inning no-hitter in her college debut against Iowa last year. Kilponen’s shut out was the third of her career.
“They’re really talented,” Torina said of her sophomore pitchers. “You can see the movement both of them get. They’re so good in combination and we didn’t have to use them that way tonight. The strength of the staff is awesome. They all have their own niche.”
Torina was showered with plaudits after the game, a bouquet of flowers and testimonials from a host of former players on the video board at Tiger Park. Her career record of 500-267 includes a 371-156 mark in nine seasons at LSU after four years at Florida International.
“It’s a really cool thing, not because of the milestone but because of all the people that made the milestone happen,” Torina said. “(Assistant coach) Lindsay (Leftwich) has been with me for all of them, Howard (Dobson) for a lot of them, and I think about all the women that contributed to those, the players who had a hand in it. I didn’t play in any of those games.”