Since the early stages of the Miami Dolphins’ rebuild, many fans have viewed Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as a potential franchise savior.

While it’s been assumed the Nick Saban disciple would be the first overall pick, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is skyrocketing up NFL draft boards — and some analysts think he may be the best overall prospect.

Jockeying with the Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) for the No. 1 pick, the Dolphins (0-6) clearly need a game-changing quarterback — and the emergence of Burrow has fueled speculation that he will be the top pick in April’s draft.

In their most recent mock drafts, Pro Football Focus and CBS Sports both have Burrow as the top pick in the 2020 draft. In the midst of a breakout season, the senior has dominated SEC opponents through the first eight games. The 6-foot-4 Burrow has completed 78.8% of his passes for 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions for unbeaten and second-ranked LSU.

“Burrow has sustained elite play every game for half a season,” Pro Football Focus wrote in its report of Burrow. “He’s torched one of the best secondaries in college football. He’s got a stronger arm and quicker release that Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

“We’ve never seen a quarterback with a higher passing grade through the first seven weeks of the season. He may not be at the top of boards right now, but he’s shooting his way up there.”

While many outlets still have Tagovailoa, who’s dealing with an ankle injury, atop the board, PFF projected the Alabama signal caller at No. 10 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“There’s a good chance the NFL won’t be as high on Tua as the general media. He also really hasn’t had to do much this season. Tagovailoa has only seven big-time throws on the year, which ranks 48th in the country.”

CBS Sports has also pushed Burrow to No. 1 in its latest mock draft. Ironically, it has the Dolphins still selecting Tagovailoa at No. 2 since the Bengals currently hold the worst record.

“In back-to-back drafts, the quarterback who’s been the first pick got there after a meteoric rise up draft boards,” CBS Sports wrote. “Burrow would make it three in a row for that trend.”

In what could be the ultimate ‘Tank Bowl’ matchup, Miami and Cincinnati face each other in the second-to-last week of the season with the top pick likely on the line.

Meanwhile, the two highly touted signal callers will face each other in two weeks in what’s poised to be an epic showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.

