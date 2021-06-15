Could there be a Mike Bianco and Todd Walker reunion at LSU?

The Tigers are on the hunt for a new baseball coach now that Paul Mainieri has retired after 15 seasons at LSU. And Mike Bianco, currently the Ole Miss head coach, has emerged as a leading contender for the job — alongside East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin.

If Bianco were to be named as LSU baseball’s new head coach, Walker — a former professional baseball player and LSU Hall of Famer — said he would be interested in joining the team as a hitting coach.

"I like the Bianco move. I’d love for him to call me to try to do the hitting job down there, but we’ll see," Walker said Tuesday in an interview with Tim Fletcher.

Bianco previously coached Walker during his time as assistant coach at LSU in 1993 and 1994.

