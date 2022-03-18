MILWAUKEE — LSU lost the second member of its 2022 reruiting class Friday when five-star power forward Julian Phillips announced he is re-opening his recruitment.
The announcement by Phillips, who committed last October and made it official during the early signing period in November, was not unexpected following the firing of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong last Saturday.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips followed four-star Devin Ree, a 6-7 small forward who announced earlier this week that he will be looking for another school.
Phillips announced on Twitter that he requested and had been granted a release by LSU from the national letter of intent he signed last fall.
A native of Blythewood, South Carolina, Phillips played this season for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri.
He started his tweet by thanking Wade and his staff for the opportunity to play at LSU.
“But due to the recent changes within the staff, I have been granted my released from the university and will be re-opening my recruitiment,” Phillips said. “I look forward to the journey of finding a new home. #BootUp
Phillips is currently rated as the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports composite listing. He is the second-ranked power forward nationally.
He chose LSU over Florida State, Tennessee and Southern Cal and was the sixth five-star recruit signed by Wade during his time with the Tigers.
The others were Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams (2018), Trendon Watford (2019), Cam Thomas (2020) and Efton Reid (2021).
A native of Terry, Mississippi, Ree is ranked 82nd in the 2022 recruiting class and is the top-rated player in the state.
Wade also had a commitment from 6-10 five-star center Yohan Traore, but he is also expected to re-open his commitment.
Traore, of Glendale, Arizona, is the No. 1-ranked player in the state and is the No. 15 overall prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.