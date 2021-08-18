David Toms said he’s a forward-looking, not-one-to-dwell-on-the-past kind of guy.

“The only anniversary I keep up with is my wedding anniversary,” the former LSU All-American golfer said.

It would make things easier if friends, and, ahem, reporters, didn’t call him up to remind him of his signature victory in the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, which he won 20 years ago Thursday. That and the nearly full-sized replica of the enormous Wannamaker Trophy his wife Sonya once gave him as a Christmas present.

“I had it at the golf academy,” he said, referring to the world-class David Toms Academy 265 he built to help develop young golfers near his home in Shreveport (265 was his then major championship-record winning score in the PGA). “Now it’s at the house. I get to pass it when I go upstairs to work out. To make it look good, you have to polish it all the time.”

Toms’ golf game was polished to a high gloss the spring of 2001. A four-time winner going into that season on the PGA Tour, he scored an emotionally satisfying victory at English Turn in New Orleans in the Compaq Classic, a former name of the Zurich Classic. With fans cheering “LSU! LSU!,” Toms scored a three-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson. Then NBC golf analyst Johnny Miller prophetically said it might be the biggest win of Toms’ career … unless he were to win a major.

Three months later, Toms was in contention for that major at the PGA. He shared the 36-hole lead with Shingo Katayama, but took command with a third-round 5-under par 65 that included a hole-in-one with a 5-wood on the 15th hole. Friends who play Atlanta Athletic Club still send Toms photos of the plaque the club installed on the 15th tee to commemorate the shot, one of the greatest ever in major championship golf.

In the final round, Toms went to the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead again on Mickelson. Much like Xander Schauffele trying to win the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, Toms drove in the rough, laid up to avoid a lake fronting the green, pitched on and sank a 15-foot put for par to beat Mickelson by one.

“(No. 18) was typically a three-shot hole, but they made it a par-4 for the tournament,” Toms said. “People laid up all the time. When I didn’t hit a good tee shot, I made a good decision and felt (laying up) was the best way to make a 4.”

Toms finished his PGA Tour career with 13 victories and $41.9 million in prize money, a mark of his consistent excellence on the tour, that still ranks 20th all-time. His last PGA Tour event was the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, which he qualified for after winning the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

At 54, Toms’ has entered a different chapter in life. His son, Carter, also a former LSU golfer, now lives in Richmond, Virginia, while daughter, Anna, is still in high school. Toms’ still keeps up a regular Champions Tour schedule, with a second and two thirds this season and over $1 million on earnings. He’s in Seattle this week for the Boeing Classic, still with Scott Gneisser, his caddie back in 2001 and most of his career, on his bag.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Toms credits Gneisser with helping him decide to lay up on 18 at Atlanta.

“If I had a new caddy who didn’t understand the game, it may have been different,” he said. “But a lot of credit goes to Scott for being prepared for that moment.”

The Champions Tour runs into December, and the way his schedule falls means Toms doesn’t expect to make many LSU home football games this fall. But the Tigers are never far from this former Tiger’s thoughts. Like all devout LSU fans, he’s hoping for a bounce-back season after 2020’s troubled 5-5 campaign.

“There are so many unknowns,” he said. “The defense was pretty poor last year, but we’re not a whole lot different personnel-wise. We’re reloading on offense with new receivers and a new quarterback.

“I’ll be pulling for them. I want to have bragging rights out here on Sundays.”

Toms said he may return to the Masters next year, always one of his favorite tournaments, especially since Shreveport native and former Tiger Sam Burns is qualified to play for the first time. Toms won’t be entered, but like all former major champions he’s always invited to attend with a pair of passes.

“It would be fun to go next year with Sam playing,” he said. “You never know, I might show up. It would be different going back as a non-competitor.”

That it would, though it would probably bring those old Georgia major championship memories come flooding back. Like they did this week, if just briefly.