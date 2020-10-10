In the seven months since the 2020 season came to an abrupt end and the LSU basketball team left Nashville, Tennessee, without playing a game in the Southeastern Conference tournament, uncertainty has reigned for college coaches.
Like everyone else, the coronavirus pandemic has turned their world upside down when it comes to off-campus recruiting, scheduling, permissible summer workouts and much more.
“Certainly, it’s a different rhythm than we’re used to,” LSU coach Will Wade said.
When he immediately acknowledged last March that shutting down the season was the right thing to do amid the early coronavirus outbreak, Wade had no idea how it would impact the sports scene — particularly basketball — or for how long.
After months of waiting and wondering, the Tigers’ fourth-year coach is hoping a return to normalcy is just around the corner. Preseason practice begins Wednesday, exactly six weeks before the NCAA-mandated season-opening date of Nov. 25.
For LSU, that is looking like the Elevate Hoops-sponsored multi-team event (MTE) to be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Wade confirmed Friday that the school has a term sheet, but not a formal contract yet, to play three games in the Nov. 25-28 event.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported that LSU will face Western Kentucky in one of its games. Other teams expected to participate are Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State and Cleveland State.
While the regular season is tipping off 15 days late, causing a major reshuffling of his nonconference schedule, Wade is ready to get going.
His full 15-man roster will be available after rotating groups of players in and out to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while coaches were allowed to work with their team 12 hours a week.
“Last Wednesday and Friday were the first times we’ve practiced as a team,” Wade said. “Everything else we’ve done has been one-on-one or individual groups of three or four before we were able to progress to having the half the team.”
Normally, Wade’s team would be four months into its strength and conditioning program and NCAA-allowed on-court work. But that schedule had to be pushed back and was replaced by a six-week acclimation period.
In addition, five-on-five pickup games were limited because of the coronavirus.
“It’s made things a little bit more challenging because of the protocols,” he said.
The silver lining is that Wade, who has just five returning lettermen from last season’s 21-10 team that finished in a tie for second in the SEC, and his staff were able take their time and address key issues.
The goal, he said, was to work on two or three things offensively and defensively — particularly the latter after the Tigers struggled most of last season.
“As coaches, (the delay) forced us to look at what’s really, really important offensively and defensively,” Wade said. “We said, ‘Let’s hone in on those and get good on those.’ So we spent our time on those things.
“We have a lot of concepts, a lot of the things we need, in,” he added. “It’s just been done in smaller groups. We’ve got to bring it together as a team when we start practice.”
Because of the large amount of newcomers, team chemistry will be more important than ever.
To a solid group of returnees in guards Javonte Smart, Charles Manning and Aundre Hyatt and forwards Trendon Watford and Darius Days, Wade added a top-10 recruiting class led by five-star guard Cam Thomas and also includes guards Eric Gaines and Jalen Cook, forward Mwani Wilkinson and center Josh Gray.
Three transfers — 7-foot center Bryan Penn-Johnson and forwards Josh LeBlanc and Shareef O’Neal — fill out the 13-man scholarship limit.
Penn-Johnson has already received a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately and Wade is hoping to also have LeBlanc and O’Neal gain eligibility for this season as well.
“I like the balance of our team,” Wade said. “We have some freshmen who have really stood out and can help us. We know what we’re getting with a lot of these returnees and the transfers have been solid.
“I like where our group is right now; it’s competitive in a lot of spots," he said. "We’ve got a good way about us as a group, so I really, really like that. We just have to keep it going as we move forward this week.”