Score by quarters
Arkansas 3 3 0 14 — 20
LSU 7 21 21 7 — 56
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 37 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:33 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:27. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 11-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire to midfield. Burrow 13 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the Arkansas sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, RAZORBACKS 0.
ARKANSAS: Connor Limpert 24 field goal at 3:39. DRIVE: 7-49-3:31. KEY PLAYS: Roughing the passer call on Marcel Brooks on third-and-11 extends the drive at the LSU 41. KJ Jefferson 31 pass to Treylon Burks to the 10. TIGERS 7, RAZORBACKS 3.
Second quarter
ARKANSAS: Limpert 47 field goal at 9:43. DRIVE: 10-32-5:09. KEY PLAY: Jefferson 29 pass to Rakeem Boyd on third-and-16 to the LSU 38. TIGERS 7, RAZORBACKS 6.
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 2 run at 7:38 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-75-2:05. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 20-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss to the LSU 45. Burrow 30 pass to Moss to the Arkansas 11. Pass interference penalty gives LSU a first-and-goal at the 2, setting up Davis-Price's TD on the next play. TIGERS 14, RAZORBACKS 6.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 27 run at 3:17 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-62-2:00. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 10-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 48. Burrow 11 pass to Racey McMath to the Arkansas 39. Burrow 12 pass to Terrace Marshall to the 27. TIGERS 21, RAZORBACKS 6.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 10 pass from Burrow at 0:14 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-90-1:37. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 15-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 25. Burrow 22 pass to Chase to the Arkansas 43. Burrow 7 pass to Jefferson to the 32 on third-and-6 extends the drive. Burrow 22 run to the 10. TIGERS 28, RAZORBACKS 6.
Third quarter
LSU: Chase 50 pass from Burrow at 7:48 (York kick). DRIVE: 2-85-0:43. KEY PLAY: Edwards-Helaire 35-yard run to midfield sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 35, RAZORBACKS 6.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 26 run at 5:47 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-26-0:09. KEY PLAY: A short punt is fielded by Derek Stingley at the Arkansas 41 and a 15-yard fair-catch interference penalty moves the ball to the 26. TIGERS 42, RAZORBACKS 6.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 89 run at 2:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-89-0:14. TIGERS 49, RAZORBACKS 6.
Fourth quarter
LSU: John Emery 39 run at 14:52 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-67-1:45. KEY PLAYS: Myles Brennan 16 pass to McMath to the Arkansas 48. Enery 9 run to the 39. TIGERS 56, RAZORBACKS 6.
ARKANSAS: Mike Woods 24 pass from Jack Lindsey at 8:35 (Limpert kick). DRIVE: 6-75-5:42. KEY PLAYS: Nick Starkel 3-yard pass to Hudson Henry on third-and-2 keeps the drive going at the Arkansas 46. Lindsey 30 run to the LSU 24. TIGERS 56, RAZORBACKS 13.
ARKANSAS: Devwah Whaley 2 run at 7:02 (Limpert kick). DRIVE: 2-11-1:05. KEY PLAYS: Onside kick recovered by Arkansas' Simeon Blair at the LSU 11. Eight-yard pass interference penalty on JaCoby Stevens puts the ball on the LSU 2. TIGERS 56, RAZORBACKS 20.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 56, Arkansas 20
RECORDS: LSU 11-0, 7-0 SEC; Arkansas 2-9. 0-7 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 101,173 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles