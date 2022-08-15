Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Monday marked 20 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 20 and perhaps their greatest player ever, Billy Cannon:
20 Billy Cannon
RB, 1957-59
1959 Heisman Trophy winner
2009 College Football Hall of Fame inductee
All-American 1958-59
All-SEC 1957-59
An amazing combination of size and speed. The standard by which every LSU player since he played has been judged. A man who personified glory, failure and redemption.
Billy Cannon was all those things, a Louisiana sports legend of legends, and for many Tiger fans, the greatest LSU athlete who ever was and who ever will be.
Looking back, it seemed Cannon was destined to be an LSU Tiger. But the years leading up to his iconic career could have turned out much different.
Billy Abb Cannon was born Aug. 2, 1937, in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The middle name came from a man named Abb Deweese, a lumber company executive in Philadelphia who employed Billy’s father, Harvey.
Cannon’s hometown was an Ole Miss hotbed, and it’s likely he would have played there had it not been for World War II. But when Cannon was 5-years old, the family moved to Baton Rouge when Harvey Cannon got a war defense job there.
Harvey went to work at LSU in 1952. As a youngster, Billy would sell soft drinks at LSU home games. “I would try to pass drinks, make change and keep my eye on the playing field,” Cannon said.
A star athlete at Istrouma High School, Cannon was part of a celebrated Baton Rouge-heavy recruiting class in 1956 with Baton Rouge High quarterback Warren Rabb and University High running back Johnny Robinson.
“I always wanted to go to LSU,” Cannon said on his signing day.
Freshmen couldn’t play with the varsity then, so Cannon’s first official action came as a sophomore in 1957. He shared the backfield with another homegrown star, Jimmy Taylor, also from Baton Rouge High. While Cannon earned All-SEC honors that season, Taylor was an All-American, leading the nation in scoring with 86 points and leading LSU in rushing with 762 yards to Cannon’s 583.
For 1958, LSU coach Paul Dietzel divided his team into three units — the White Team, his best 11 two-way players; the Go Team, primarily for offense; and the Chinese Bandits, third-teamers who became defensive specialists. The action revolved around Cannon on the White Team, as he led the Tigers with 686 yards rushing, caught nine passes for 162 yards, led the team in kickoff and punt returns and tied for first with three interceptions. He earned All-American honors and was named Sporting News and UPI national player of the year, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy won by Army’s Pete Dawkins.
LSU wrapped up the 1958 national championship with its 10-0 regular-season record, so what the Tigers did on New Year’s Day 1959 against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl was purely academic. But the game was still touched by the Cannon magic. With Rabb out early with a broken hand, Go Team quarterback Durel Matherne took over the White Team offense. On third down at the Clemson 9-yard line in the third quarter, Cannon took a handoff from Matherne, rolled right and threw a touchdown pass to Mickey Mangham, the only score in LSU’s 7-0 win.
“I didn’t throw it,” Cannon said. “The Lord did.”
With Cannon and almost all of their starters returning, the Tigers opened 1959 No. 1 in the preseason polls. LSU played a more defensive-oriented style than in 1958, allowing only two field goals in six games going into a Halloween Night No. 1-vs.-3 showdown with Ole Miss.
The Rebels were the Tigers equal defensively, and their 3-0 lead with just over 10 minutes to play seemed even bigger. To that point, it didn’t look like Cannon’s night. He fumbled at his 21 in the first quarter, setting up the Ole Miss field goal, saw his third-quarter interception of a Jake Gibbs pass result in no points and was dropped for a loss on a fake punt in the fourth.
From his 42, Gibbs launched a towering kick that bounced inside the LSU 15, the mark by which Dietzel said the Tigers were not to return punts. But when the ball took a high hop into Cannon’s arms at 11, he took off running.
“When the ball hit, he (Dietzel) was on the sideline hollering ‘No! No! No!’" Gibbs said.
Cannon’s decision, as it turned out, deserved a big yes. Eight Rebels had a shot at tackling him as he weaved upfield. Even Ole Miss coach Johnny Vaught himself could have reached out and touched Cannon’s No. 20 jersey as he crossed the 50. But no one brought him down, and with exactly 10 minutes left Cannon crossed the north goal line to give LSU a 7-3 lead after Wendell Harris’ extra point.
The drama was hardly over. Ole Miss marched inexorably toward the end zone, and needing a touchdown, third-string quarterback Doug Elmore tried to run it in on fourth-and-goal at the 2. Rabb hit Elmore at the waist, then Cannon came in up high. Together, they pulled Elmore down at the 1 with 18 seconds left.
The Tigers would lose 14-13 a week later at Tennessee, a bitter end to their No. 1 ranking and 19-game winning streak. This time, Cannon was the victim of a goal-line stand, stopped on a two-point run Dietzel chose to go for instead of kicking for a tie. “I’ll go to my grave believing I was over,” Cannon said. Still, the Halloween night punt return ensured the Heisman Trophy for Cannon. He accepted it at a banquet in New York on Dec. 9, handed the award by Vice President Richard Nixon.
LSU players surprisingly voted to play in a Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl rematch with Ole Miss, one the Rebels dominated 21-0. After the game, Cannon, whose No. 20 would soon be retired by LSU, signed a $100,000 contract with the Houston Oilers of the new American Football League. The club made Cannon their territorial top pick.
But controversy loomed. In late November, Cannon secretly signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams as the NFL’s overall No. 1 pick, meaning he was actually a professional when he played in the Sugar Bowl (Robinson had a similar contract with the Detroit Lions). Then-Rams general manager Pete Rozelle argued his club had a binding contract with Cannon, but after he returned the bonus money, a court decided Cannon could remain with the Oilers. The case went a long way to helping establish the new AFL’s legitimacy.
Cannon played for the Oilers through 1963, winning the first two AFL titles as the championship game MVP, then moved to the Oakland Raiders from 1964-69, playing in Super Bowl II, which the Raiders lost Green Bay 33-14. He finished his career in 1970 with the Kansas City Chiefs, a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.
Cannon returned to Baton Rouge and settled into a dental practice, but his life took a shocking turn. In 1983, Cannon was sent to prison as the central figure in a $6 million counterfeiting scheme. He served half of a five-year sentence before being released in 1986.
In 1988, LSU held a 30th anniversary celebration of the 1958 national champions in Tiger Stadium. At halftime against Ole Miss, Cannon, making his first appearance before a home crowd since his release, was introduced. There was wide speculation to how he would be received.
He got a standing ovation.
In the 1990s, Cannon began providing dental service to inmates at Angola State Prison, work he would continue to the end of his life. He spent 22 years there, eventually overseeing the prison’s entire medical system.
The day after Cannon’s 80th birthday in 2017, LSU officials called to tell him that the school would place a statue in his honor outside Tiger Stadium. Amazingly, Cannon was taken aback.
“It’s not something you expect,” he said.
Unfortunately, he did not live to see the statue unveiled. Cannon died May 20, 2018, at his farm in St. Francisville.
“LSU meant more to our dad than anyone could ever know,” the Cannon family said in a statement after his death. “It wasn’t the awards or the acknowledgements on the football field. It was always the love of the LSU family that meant the world to him and to all of us.”
CAREER STATS
Year G Att. Yards YPC TDs Rec. Yds. TDs PR Yds. TDs KR Yds. TDs
1957 10 105 583 5.5 4 11 199 1 7 39 0 11 343 1
1958 10 115 686 5.9 10 9 162 1 9 89 0 3 82 0
1959 10 139 598 4.3 5 11 161 0 15 221 1 8 191 0
TOTALS 30 359 1,867 5.2 19 31 522 2 31 349 1 22 616 1