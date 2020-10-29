Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of excerpts from The Advocate’s upcoming book, “LSU BY THE NUMBERS,” celebrating the best player (and other greats) to wear each number in Tigers football history. This week: No. 36, Cole Tracy.
YCDI.
Those were the letters Cole Tracy wrote on his wristbands every game. Letters that were the acronym for something his grandfather Stan Sali always told him:
“You can do it.”
A starter for three years at Division II Assumption College in Massachusetts, the Camarillo, California, native won the Fred Mitchell Award in 2017. That award is given annually to the best kicker in FCS, Division II, Division III and junior college football.
But for his final year of eligibility, Tracy accepted a bigger challenge. He headed to LSU, which needed a more consistent kicker after the Tigers converted just 16 of 27 field goals in 2017.
Tracy proved his worth right away, tying the school record with a 54-yard field goal in LSU’s surprising 33-17 romp over Miami in the 2018 season opener. But Tracy’s biggest moment would come two weeks later at Auburn.
LSU trailed 21-19 as Joe Burrow led the offense on a last-ditch drive over the final 5:38, a drive that came to rest at the Auburn 24 with :02 showing on the clocks in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
On came Tracy, booting a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift LSU to a 22-21 victory, a kick that got him lifted onto the shoulders of his delirious teammates.
“It’s something that I think about every day,” Tracy said before he served as an honorary captain for the 2019 LSU-Auburn game. “I go back through my phone three times a week and just scroll through pictures.”
Appreciative LSU fans started sending donations to Assumption College in Tracy’s honor, more than $20,000 worth. Some were in the amount of $54, the length of his record-tying kick against Miami. Others were for $42.36, a combination of the length of his field goal at Auburn and his jersey number. Tracy asked that the money go to updating Assumption’s small and outdated sports medicine facility.
Tracy wasn’t done in the record-breaking department. He would kick four field goals in LSU’s 40-32 win over Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl, giving him an LSU single-season record 29 field goals. More than that, with his years at Assumption, Tracy set an NCAA all-division record with 97 field goals and 502 career points.
“I won’t lie,” Tracy said. “I was aware of (the records). I didn’t think it would happen. I’m very fortunate and happy that it did. All the specialists were aware of it. It was just an awesome moment. Something I will really cherish and hold onto forever.”
YCDI. You can do it? Tracy did it.
