A major recruit is planning on joining family in Baton Rouge.
Jake Johnson, the nation's top-rated tight end, announced Thursday afternoon that he is committed to LSU's 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound four-star is the younger brother of LSU quarterback Max Johnson, who led the Tigers to dramatic victories in the final two games of his freshman season.
Johnson is the nation's No. 1 tight end of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports, and he also held offers from Alabama, Clemson and Michigan. LSU now has 12 commitments to its class, which ranks third nationally behind Georgia and Ohio State.
"I am thankful to have my brother, Max, to compete with, have fun with, and enjoy life with," Jake wrote in a statement on Twitter. "... I am excited to announce that I will be committing to LSU!"
Committed To LSU!!! #GeauxTigers 🐯
The brothers are the sons of former NFL and Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson. Their mother, Nikki, was a volleyball player at South Florida. Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt is their uncle. The brothers grew up in Georgia and both attended Oconee County High.
Max was Georgia's Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year when he led Oconee County to the state title game his senior year. Jake recorded nearly 1,000 yards receiving while leading the Warriors to the Class AAA title game last season.
LSU has been seeking to build depth at tight end since former five-star recruit Arik Gilbert left the team through the NCAA transfer portal toward the end of last season. Gilbert recently visited with the team, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Gilbert hasn't yet made an official decision about where he'll enroll next.
For now, the LSU offensive coaching staff is trying to develop sophomore Kole Taylor — a 6-foot-7, 243-pound tight end who is most known for getting his shoe thrown at the end of the Florida game.
Orgeron has said he thinks Taylor will be an NFL tight end. New passing game coordinator DJ Mangas said Taylor, who caught six passes for 36 yards last year, just needs to work on his techniques and grow into his lanky frame.
There's depth enough with more block-centric tight ends like Nick Storz for LSU to utilize portions of the playbook that use multiple tight ends for short-yardage situations. Incoming freshman Jack Bech, a four-star from St. Thomas More, is considered a tight end/F-back hybrid who can help LSU create the mismatches that benefitted the scheme in 2019.
LSU also signed three-star tight end Jalen Shead, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound Mississippi native who will arrive on campus this summer.