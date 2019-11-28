Adrian Magee ran across LSU’s practice fields last week in a gold, non-contact jersey. He had some minor injuries, coach Ed Orgeron said, but with LSU thin along the offensive line and Magee now a starter in his final season, he continued to practice. Orgeron called it a sign of maturity.

That word, maturity, has defined the arc of Magee’s collegiate career. He arrived at LSU as a jokester who sometimes fell asleep in meetings. He spent two years on the practice squad. He began to transform once he competed for playing time, and as Magee approaches his final home game on Saturday, he has become a vital player, the starting left guard on a team aiming for championships.

“I used to get really frustrated with Adrian, because I felt like he didn't take a lot of things seriously,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “This year, you've seen a lot of growth with him as far as maturity and understanding the offense. He's become one of our best players.”

His first two years at LSU, Magee’s role existed for the sake of improving his teammates. He impersonated opponents on the scout team. Without playing in games, he struggled to focus and, at times, seemed like he didn’t want to practice. He snoozed. Orgeron, his scout-team coach, told him to stop going through the motions.

Issues crept off the field. After his redshirt freshman season in April 2017, police arrested Magee after he was accused of breaking into an apartment and stealing an XBox, six video games, Gucci flip-flops, a bluetooth speaker and $1,200 in cash. Magee returned some of the items and confessed to the burglary, according to a police report. The charges were later dropped. The incident occurred hours after an indefinite suspension for violating team rules.

Magee slowly regained the trust of his coaches. He earned his first start against Auburn that fall and left his redshirt sophomore season as a versatile piece of the rotation.

All the while, Magee joked and pulled pranks. He walked out of the shower with one towel wrapped around his chest and another around his dreadlocks. He created an Instagram account for his bulldog, Taz. He reached for teammate Garrett Brumfield’s food at the Fiesta Bowl.

“No,” Brumfield said, pulling away his cheese-covered eggs. “You're too fat.”

“I'm lactose intolerant anyway,” Magee said.

Most of the antics, Magee said, are not suitable for print.

“Some other ones, I'm not going to mention,” Magee said. “It's not PG-13.”

As he learned to balance his jokes with focus, Magee started the season opener at right tackle last year against Miami. Then, he injured his knee in the first quarter and missed a month. He started four games at three positions, never fully regaining his spot.

When preseason practice began this summer, Magee and sophomore Chasen Hines jostled for playing time at left guard. Hines, who underwent knee surgery and missed spring practice, kept pace. Magee got lackadaisical at times during the competition, and when he cracked too many jokes, center Lloyd Cushenberry told him, “Chill.”

“I have to stay focused more,” Magee said in August. “I don't want anybody saying, 'He's just joking around out here; he's not taking it seriously.' ”

Orgeron didn’t announce a starter until the week of the first game, then Magee and Hines split time during the season opener. Magee hoped to leave the first game healthy. He did, and he has started every game since, playing left tackle and left guard as junior Saahdiq Charles has rotated in and out of the lineup.

After three straight starts for Magee, as LSU traveled to play Vanderbilt in September, the team reinstated suspended guard Ed Ingram, who had started his freshman season.

The next day, Magee played one of his best games, completing a double pancake block that went viral. Magee had missed the block throughout practice, but in the game, he recognized the defensive front. He flattened one defender and stood over the body. Then he hit another as Burrow scrambled.

“When I hit him, I clicked out and turned into Terminator,” Magee said. “I was talking s*** in my head. Then I see the other guy and I was like, 'Oh, crap. Now, I got to go get him.' It was fun. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Orgeron predicted Ingram to take over as LSU’s left guard, but Magee held onto his position. The competition made him work harder. Not as strong as Ingram, he used refined technique and leverage.

“He's still Adrian off the field,” Cushenberry said, “but when he gets on the field, it's time to work.”

As Charles sat the past two games, Magee slid to left tackle and Ingram played left guard. Charles returned to the lineup this week, and Orgeron asked offensive line coach James Cregg who he wanted at left guard against Texas A&M: Ingram or Magee.

Cregg picked Magee.

“He's completely different from even the spring and last year,” Cushenberry said. “He knew he had to step up big this year. It's his last opportunity, and he's done that. I couldn't be more happy for him.”

Magee still cracks jokes, but he has found a balance between playing loose and focused. He makes fun of freshman Anthony Bradford’s weight, even though Magee struggled with his own. Sometimes, he calls opponents “sad” and asks teammates who will block “sada**.” He times the comments better than he did early in his career. He plays best when he’s having fun, he said, because that’s when the game means something to him.

Orgeron feels proud of Magee. So does Burrow. No one doubts his dedication. Magee has learned what it takes to play major college football and become a man, and as LSU begins the postseason next week, he will be an integral part of the offensive line, something he could not have imagined at the beginning of his career.

“I've done so much,” Magee said, “but there's so much more I can do.”