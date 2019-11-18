Fervor surrounding LSU football has swept through Louisiana this fall, and coach Ed Orgeron saw just how much about 10 days ago.

After LSU beat Alabama on Nov. 9, Orgeron said 30 children greeted him in his driveway when he arrived home.

They had come from throughout the neighborhood to celebrate a coach who had snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and taken control of the Southeastern Conference.

"I remember as a kid watching LSU playing and what it meant to me," said Orgeron, who grew up in south Louisiana. "Just to see the joy on those kids' faces, I think that's the biggest thing."

On LSU's poor defense vs. Ole Miss: Orgeron says mistakes fixable; Grant Delpit's ankle sore Allowing more than 400 yards rushing vs. Ole Miss was because of issues that can be corrected in practice, LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters…

Now in his third season, Orgeron has turned LSU into a national championship contender. He has the Tigers positioned at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time, and they are 10-0 before they play unranked Arkansas (2-8) this weekend in Tiger Stadium.

With a win, LSU will clinch its spot in the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2011.

"We want to win every game, that's one of the things we did want to do," Orgeron said. "This is game number 11. Our goal is to beat Arkansas."