LSU third baseman Amanda Doyle (22) and LSU right fielder Raeleen Gutierrez (55) embrace as, from left, Nick Torina, LSU deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry and LSU assistant coach Lindsay Leftwich look on after Florida State defeated LSU 4-3 in 9 innings to advance to the Women's College World Series, Friday, May 28, 2021, in an NCAA super regional at Tiger Park on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.