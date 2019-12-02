BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 1169.JPG
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) is pulled down by Mississippi State safety Brian Cole II (32) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

LSU senior wide receiver Stephen Sullivan has accepted his invitation to play in the ninth annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an all-star game for aspiring NFL players.

Sullivan was extended an invitation in November, and the bowl game officially announced Monday that the 6-foot-5, 242-pound Sullivan will play in the event.

"Thank you guys for the opportunity," Sullivan posted on Twitter Monday.

The contest will be played Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and will be televised on NFL Network.

Sullivan, a graduate of Donaldsonville High, has 11 receptions for 121 yards this season. As a junior, he caught 23 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is played on the same day as the East-West Shrine game, one week before the Senior Bowl.

