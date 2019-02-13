LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominic Livingston has entered the NCAA transfer portal, an athletic department official confirmed Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 350-pound Houston native played in one game as a true freshman last season, against Rice on Nov. 17. He did not record a tackle.
Livingston is the second LSU defensive lineman to enter the portal this week. True freshman Davin Cotton entered the portal Monday but withdrew his name from the portal by Wednesday.
The news was first reported by 247Sports.
Players can enter the transfer portal, but it doesn't automatically mean they will transfer. They have the option to remove their names from the portal.
Cotton was the first scholarship LSU player to enter the portal; walk-on running back Justin Jones entered the database Jan. 11.
Livingston's potential departure comes at a position of depth. Starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko will return for his senior season, along with 6-foot-3, 362-pound Tyler Shelvin, who just finished his redshirt freshman season.
Defensive tackle was a focus point for LSU in its 2019 recruiting class, which included 6-foot-4, 347-pound Siaki Ika. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he expects Ika to play as a true freshman.
Defensive tackles remaining on LSU's roster also include freshman Nelson Jenkins.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
The new model allows athletes to let their schools know that they'd like to transfer; the school is required to enter that athlete's name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the athlete's name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the athlete at will.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.
Before the rule went into effect, it was LSU's athletics-wide policy that students had permission to transfer to all schools except those in the Southeastern Conference, or those on its schedule for the next two seasons.