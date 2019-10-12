It might not be the LSU student section's preferred way to taunt opponents at Tiger Stadium, but the stolen 'Gator Chomp' made for quite the spectacle.

With LSU taking control midway through the 4th quarter at Tiger Stadium, the student section began chanting and clapping to mimic Florida Gators fans' preferred celebration.

But it wasn't just the student section getting in the action, with videos showing fans throughout the stadium joining in. One such fan knows LSU coach Ed Orgeron pretty well.

Asked after the game, Joe Burrow said he wasn't expecting it -- but he's a fan of the fans.

"I don’t know where that came from," he said, "but that was really cool.”

LSU went on to with the game 42-28, handing Florida its first loss of the season and setting up more potential huge games. The Tigers next face Mississippi State before welcoming Auburn to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are scheduled to face top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 9.