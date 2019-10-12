LSU went on to with the game 42-28, handing Florida its first loss of the season and setting up more potential huge games. The Tigers next face Mississippi State before welcoming Auburn to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are scheduled to face top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 9.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron complains to the official about a tackle on one of his wide receivers during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks with director of athletic training Jack Marucci in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (35) celebrates a big stop on Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) pulls in the pass in front of Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (31) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) slips the tackle by Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) on a 36-yard carry in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) watches as team medical personnel check on LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) takes off from the Florida defense and almost scores on the long run during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) breaks up the pass to Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) makes the catch while being defended by LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3), left, and LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97), right, tackle Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches stands on the field as his players return to the bench area in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) leaps into the air to avoid a collision as Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond (10) is stopped by a line of Tigers in the first half, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) stiff arms Florida defensive back Donovan Stiner (13) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) pulls down Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain (16) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) celebrate Jefferson's touchdown in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) with help from LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) celebrates LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson's touchdown in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) pressures Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates with LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) after Jefferson's 36-yard carry in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) attempts to pull Florida defensive lineman Luke Ancrum (98) off LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half between the Tigers and the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) breaks up the pass to Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) and LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) celebrate the touchdown catch by LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) pulls Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) down for the tackle with help from LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) and LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a first down while being chased by a host of Florida defenders during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) crosses the goal line to score on a long run as Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (1) and Florida defensive back Brad Stewart Jr. (2) give chase during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) carries Florida defensive back CJ Henderson (1) into the end zone on a touchdown pass during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) pulls in the pass in front of Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (31) during the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is taken down by LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson greets LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) following Chase's touchdown in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is upended on the stop by LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Florida defensive lineman Luke Ancrum (98) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) on the sideline in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure from Florida defensive lineman Kyree Campbell (55) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, left, hugs LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pats him on the head following Davis-Price's touchdown in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) moves past Florida offensive lineman Nick Buchanan (66) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Marcel Brooks (9) celebrates after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) celebrate with LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) after Chase scored in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) and LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) leap in the air in celebration late in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) celebrates after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) runs past the Florida bench after making a pick in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The call was reversed due to a personal foul call against the Tigers.
LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) stands over LSU wide receiver Devonta Lee (5) as center judge Ted Pitts walks up in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) sacks Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
From left, LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45), LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) and LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) tackle Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates with his teammates after an interception in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) celebrates a big stop on Florida running back Lamical Perine (2) alongside LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) and LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) moves past Florida defensive lineman Nick Buchanan (66) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Fans erupt in the stands after LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts a pass in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver JaÕMarr Chase (1) slips the tackle by Florida defensive back Shawn Davis (31) as LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) looks on in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) pressures Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the second half of the Tigers' 42-28 win over the Gators, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.