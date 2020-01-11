Ed Orgeron is always ready to talk football, but the LSU coach's eyes light up when he gets the chance to share his most recent dinner menu.

When it came to a two-part prompt to discuss the significance of New Orleans as the backdrop to their College Football Playoff Championship Game against Clemson and if any big meals were on the schedule, the coach didn't hesitate to tackle the food first.

"Yeah, we had gumbo, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese last night," Orgeron said during LSU's portion of media day Saturday morning. "All the family was there. We loved it. I had about four bowls. It was good."

But an excess of gumbo is only one ingredient in what makes this title shot such a meaningful experience for the LaRose native who leads a roster stocked with Louisianans.

The scene as the team bus rolled off on its 70-mile trek down I-10, and the similar reaction as the team reached its New Orleans hotel, helped drive home the "magnitude" of the game his team was about to play in -- for themselves and for LSU's hyper-attentive fanbase.

"Just to show up at the hotel and to see all the fans there, just to hear them when we walk out here," Orgeron said, pointing to the fans watching the from above during the media event at Xavier University. "When we left Baton Rouge neighborhoods, there was hundreds of people in front of the neighborhoods, and just seeing the little kids. So just understanding the magnitude of this football game. What it means to them and who we represent."

He had a much simpler answer when it came to the atmosphere in New Orleans and whether it would feel like playing a home game.

"It sure does," he said, grinning.

Orgeron: "I feel at home. I always wanted to go recruit in Louisiana, and I have been at other schools and I was comfortable in their office, too. But there's something about being in Louisiana, wearing the purple and gold and going into a school or a home in the state of Louisiana. I feel like I'm at home. I feel like I can relate to the guys. If they talk some Cajun French, I can talk to him. I probably know them. I know their coach for sure, and there's relationships.

"What's happened for us in the last couple of years, when we go to a home on a home visit in Louisiana, it's not an official home visit, it's a party. There's 30, 40 people there, there's jambalaya, there's gumbo, food, music and it's just a festivity. That's the great part about being in Louisiana."

Joe Burrow: "I hope it's a home game for us. I hope our fans come out, fill that stadium up, make it just like Death Valley. I don't really know what to expect, though. They try to split the tickets, try to, 50/50. I'm excited to see how much purple and gold we have in the stadium."

Burrow on being an "honorary Cajun" after this season: "I hope so (laughter). ... Absolutely. I think I'm an honorary Louisianan for life. I couldn't be happier about it."

K'Lavon Chaisson: I'm not from the state of Louisiana. I can't really speak for all of them. But I'm sure it will mean a lot to the state of Louisiana.

"All jokes aside, for us, man, I think as far as the state of Louisiana, dealing with our professional team that went through the devastating loss, I feel like everybody's depending on us. And the pressure just got even better, even harder.

"So it's something that we want. It's a good problem to have. We're playing in our own state and our backyard. It's really a home game for us. And everybody knows how loud the dome can get at times. It's going to be a great moment."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: "No doubt. For me it's more of a full-circle. Junior year, state championship game, last game of the season. Junior year of college and, you know, national championship game. It's more important right now because it's the moment ahead of me, so I'm more excited about this one. I wanted to be in this situation when I signed that letter of intent, and now I'm here.

Dabo Swinney: "Yeah, it's going to be wild. It's going to be like – we could have just played in Baton Rouge, but the weather might have been bad. It's going to be like a road game. I know our fans will show up and they'll be passionate just like they are everywhere we go on the road. But it'll be an awesome, awesome atmosphere. I mean, this is two great teams, two undefeated teams. Again, they're playing right here at home, and it's exciting."

Isaiah Simmons: "This one is a little bit different, though, because it's like almost like we're in another country. Everyone here is LSU. There's not really many of us. But I would definitely say it's like a road game, most definitely.

... "Yeah. On defense we call it a road dog mentality. You've got to bring a completely different game to it – not anything special necessarily but just a different mindset. It's just like we always do like Rocky comparisons on our team. It's like when Rocky fought Drago. I guess we're in Russia."

Travis Etienne (from Jennings): "A couple of guys asked me for a couple of spots to eat at. We understand like we had our bowl experience the first time we came here, and we had our bowl experience last game. For us, this is a championship experience. Definitely we'll go out, get some great food. I mean, I definitely have recommendations for them. But we know we're here for the game and we'll keep that in mind throughout the week."

... "Every kid dreams of playing in the Superdome. Just to have that finally come true, it just really is special. I think every kid from Louisiana dreams of playing in the Superdome. For me to actually have that happen, it is really crazy. When you think about it, not every kid has it. Every kid may dream but not every kid gets the opportunity to. For me seeing that come to fruition, I just want to thank God."

