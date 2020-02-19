In a basketball season full of razor-thin margins, the LSU Tigers are cut and bleeding.

After winning and winning and winning the close ones to build a two-game Southeastern Conference lead with an 8-0 record, the Tigers have dropped four of their last five.

Maybe after its latest loss, the basketball universe is trying to tell LSU something.

Against Kentucky on Tuesday night:

• Kentucky shot 17 of 23 from the field in the second half, including making its first seven 3-pointers;

• Kentucky had 11 blocked shots, contributing to LSU forwards Darius Days, Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams going a combined 9 of 33 from the field;

• LSU made 17 of 24 free throws for 70.8 percent, nearly seven points below its season average.

And yet, the Tigers ended up losing to the Southeastern Conference’s most physically gifted team 79-76, when a spirited rally from 15 points down with 5:14 to play feel agonizingly short.

When LSU was on a 10-game winning streak there was an air of unreality to it. The Tigers seemed to have discovered some magical victory potion, making some Faustian bargain with a witch that granted all their wishes.

Well, lately it looks like the witch has gone out of business because everyone is now buying their potions online.

Tuesday night, Kentucky delivered a stinging slap of reality. Chiefly, the most blatant reality being that LSU, now two games behind Kentucky with five to play, has no real hope of repeating as SEC regular season champion.

“We could be in a much worse spot,” senior guard Skylar Mays said. “We still have a chance if things go our way, we could still possibly win the league. But our sights are on the NCAA tournament and trying to make a deep run in March.”

Theoretically, LSU still has a chance in the SEC. The Tigers (18-8, 9-4 SEC) could win out and have Kentucky lose a couple (it still has to play Auburn at home and go to Florida), but there’s no proof LSU is ready to put a tourniquet on its wound.

That seems especially true with what’s right in front of the Tigers, a pair of difficult road games at South Carolina and Florida, two teams that haven’t been great but have been capable of big wins. The Gamecocks beat Kentucky 81-78 on Jan. 15 and Florida routed Auburn 69-47 on Jan. 18, three nights before being nailed by one of LSU’s nail-biter victories, 84-82.

Three likely wins are then in the Tigers future against Texas A&M, at Arkansas and at home against Georgia. But by then the damage could well have been done.

The biggest problem appears to be on defense. If LSU isn’t getting barraged by open looks from 3-point range, it’s getting fileted by slashing drives to the basket. Both were evident in the second half against Kentucky as Nate Sestina came off the bench for a trio of 3-pointers and Immanuel Quickley drove time and again to the hoop for a game-high 21 points.

To here Will Wade tell it, one wobbly cog is throwing off the whole apparatus. Or, more to the point, LSU’s defensive formations.

“It’s the same script,” Wade said. “It’s the same guy making the same mistake over and over and over again. It gets frustrating. Hopefully, they’ll be improved. If not, we’ll be playing home games in the NIT.”

Wade again didn’t name names, and most of the night the volatile coach kept his cool on the LSU bench. But when he blew shortly after Kentucky took that 15-point lead, it was evident most of his lava was flowing in the direction of freshman forward Trendon Watford. He gave Watford a couple earfuls as he came back to the bench with the game looking firmly out of reach.

“I don’t have any options,” Wade said. “If I had options, I’d be playing other guys. Those guys have to get it fixed. We’ve exhausted all options.”

Days, who avoided his recent foul troubles to give LSU a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) agreed.

“We have to hold each other accountable,” Days said. “We do that we’ll be back in the win column.”

Perhaps. Perhaps there is still time, still room for growth with this LSU team. But as was written in this column recently, it’s probably time everyone come to grips with the fact this is a team with some great strengths but also some serious flaws. A team that really should not have been expected to make a real run at a second straight SEC title, even in a watered-down SEC.

It’s time for the Tigers to slap on some bandages, stop the bleeding and aim for more realistic goals.