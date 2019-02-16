WHO: Air Force at LSU
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7
RANKINGS: Air Force is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Air Force — Sr. LHP Ethan Nichols (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 28.2 IP, 16 BB, 32 SO in 2018); LSU — Fr. RHP Jaden Hill (making first career collegiate appearance)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: One of three freshmen in the starting rotation, Hill will make his first start. Coach Paul Mainieri named Hill the Sunday starter for a few reasons: starters Zack Hess and Eric Walker aren't at full strength — putting pressure on the bullpen — and he wanted Hill to pitch at home.