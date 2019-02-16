ulmlsu.021619 HS 821.JPG
Buy Now

LSU left fielder Daniel Cabrera (2) celebrates his two run home run in the third inning with LSU center fielder Zach Watson (9) in the Tigers' opening night game against ULM, Friday, February 15, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Air Force at LSU

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7

RANKINGS: Air Force is not ranked. LSU is ranked No. 1 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Air Force — Sr. LHP Ethan Nichols (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 28.2 IP, 16 BB, 32 SO in 2018); LSU — Fr. RHP Jaden Hill (making first career collegiate appearance)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: One of three freshmen in the starting rotation, Hill will make his first start. Coach Paul Mainieri named Hill the Sunday starter for a few reasons: starters Zack Hess and Eric Walker aren't at full strength — putting pressure on the bullpen — and he wanted Hill to pitch at home.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments