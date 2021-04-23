OXFORD, Miss. — On April 24, 2018, freshman AJ Labas started a midweek game against Lamar. The pain in his right shoulder that ended his season and wiped out the next one hadn’t arrived. He was a midweek starter trying to crack the rotation, and that night, Labas threw a complete game.

Almost three years to the day, Labas took the mound Friday night against No. 9 Ole Miss as LSU tried to clinch a weekend series. Now an established member of the rotation, he struggled to locate pitches during his pregame bullpen. For Labas, that provided an encouraging sign.

“Usually for me, whenever I don’t throw good in the ‘pen warming up, I throw better in the game,” Labas said. “I stay more focused and feel my mechanics and make sure everything’s in line and in sync.”

Over the next three hours and 12 minutes, Labas baffled one of the most productive offenses in the Southeastern Conference. Eventually supported by Gavin Dugas’ grand slam in the ninth inning, he threw the second complete game of his career. LSU won 7-2 inside Swayze Field.

Since starting 1-8 in the league, the Tigers have won five of their last eight SEC games, pushing them from the bottom of the standings and strengthening the possibility they can still make the postseason.

“We’ve lost some tough, heart-breaking games,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “Sometimes that can demoralize you, but it hasn’t demoralized these kids.”

Back in 2018, Labas' season ended a few weeks after his complete game because of pain in his right shoulder. He eventually underwent surgery and missed the 2019 season. Ever since Labas returned the next fall, he has provided a steady presence in LSU's weekend rotation.

"He doesn’t have over-powering stuff," Mainieri said, "but he makes great pitches."

Labas, now a redshirt junior, pitched through most of his start Friday with a slim or nonexistent lead. He traded five scoreless frames with Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy, who threw a complete game shutout last week.

LSU (24-14, 6-11 SEC) put the leadoff batter on base five times against Nikhazy. He escaped every jam until the sixth inning.

As Nikhazy’s pitch count neared 100, Dugas approached the plate mired in a 3 for 22 stretch. Recruiting coordinator and third base coach Nolan Cain told him, “Just hit.” Dugas relaxed. He smashed a leadoff double.

Dugas soon scored on a perfect bunt from junior Giovanni DiGiacomo, and with no outs, LSU loaded the bases. The next two batters struck out. Though sophomore Cade Doughty scored on a ground ball, Ole Miss (27-12, 9-8) threw out DiGiacomo at home, ending the inning and LSU’s chance to break open the game.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Regardless, Labas protected the lead. His only mistake came on an 89 mph fastball Ole Miss junior Kevin Graham deposited 438 feet over the batter’s eye in center field.

Other than that, Labas was superb. When Ole Miss put runners on the corners with no outs in the fourth inning, he induced a pop up and double play to end the threat. He scattered 10 hits and recorded six strikeouts.

“AJ wanted the ball in his hand the whole game,” Dugas said. “He was ready to go, and he was ready to compete. You could feel it. You could see it.”

LSU led 2-1 entering the ninth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases as freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson reached on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Dugas walked to the plate again. LSU was 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Dugas crushed the first pitch he saw. He worried it may hit the wall.

Heroics from Dylan Crews, Devin Fontenot lead LSU to close win over Ole Miss OXFORD, Ms. — When Dylan Crews tilted his bat toward an outside pitch Thursday night and launched a ball over the relievers celebrating in the…

“I knew there was a little bit of topspin on the ball,” Dugas said, “so I was trying to get to first (base) a little bit quicker than most home run-type swings.”

The ball hooked into the left field bleachers, and LSU added another run as DiGiacomo scored on an infield single, providing plenty of distance from Ole Miss.

Labas had thrown more than 100 pitches, but Mainieri didn’t consider removing him from the game. A week ago, Mainieri had pulled Labas after he allowed back-to-back singles in the final frame of a seven-inning game, and South Carolina beat LSU.

“I wasn’t taking the ball away from him tonight,” Mainieri said.

Labas again allowed back-to-back singles. As freshman Garrett Edwards warmed in the bullpen, he retired the next two batters. Then he gave up an RBI single, and Mainieri decided he would give Labas one more chance to record the final out. Labas included a routine fly ball on his 126th pitch.

As DiGiacomo caught the final out, the players rushed toward Labas. He stood a few feet from the mound having led LSU to a crucial series win. Some of the players formed a line. One by one, they hugged him.

Later, after Mainieri's post-game team meeting, DiGiacomo handed Labas the ball. Labas put the memento in his bag once he reached the dugout, lodging it for safe-keeping in one of his cleats.

“Whenever I get back to Baton Rouge,” Labas said, “I’ll probably put it up somewhere.”