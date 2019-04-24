LSU assistant basketball coach Tony Benford, who served as the team’s interim head coach for the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments, has left the program.

Benford confirmed to The Advocate on Wednesday evening that he was accepting a job in Texas, but not the one many people had speculated he would take after LSU was ousted from the NCAA tournament in late March.

Benford will be joining old friend Jamie Dixon as an assistant at TCU, which he said is just 35 miles from the home he kept in Lantana, Texas, after being fired as the head coach at North Texas in March 2017.

Benford and Dixon were friends when they played collegiately against each other in the mid-1980s — Benford at Texas Tech and Dixon at TCU — and they remained close while making their way up through the coaching ranks.

But it wasn’t the only reason he’s going back to north Texas; his wife maintained their home there the past two years. Also, his son is a police officer in Denton and his daughter teaches there.

“I made the decision to go to TCU because the family is still in the Dallas-Denton area,” Benford said while driving through Waco, Texas, on Wednesday evening. “We kept our house, so this is a great move because it’s 35 miles from Fort Worth. This is an opportunity to be close to home.

“Plus, Jamie is one of my best friends in the coaching business,” he said. “Over the years we talked about working together at some point. We used to see each other all the time when he was on the staff at Northern Arizona and I was at New Mexico.”

The 55-year-old Benford was the first assistant Will Wade hired when Wade accepted the LSU job in March 2017.

Benford was named the interim coach when Wade was suspended on March 8, just one day before the regular-season finale. The next night, LSU clinched its first SEC regular-season title in a decade with an 80-59 win over Vanderbilt.

After LSU lost to Michigan State in the NCAA East regional semifinals, many believed Benford would leave to join then-Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams — who was thought to be the frontrunner for the Texas A&M job — in College Station.

Williams was officially named the Aggies’ coach on April 3, but Benford told The Advocate that morning he hadn’t talked to Williams about joining his staff and was still LSU’s interim coach.

As such, Benford and the other members of the staff continued recruiting efforts while Wade remained on suspension. Wade was eventually reinstated on April 14.

Benford, who had a 3-2 record as LSU’s interim coach with a 2-1 mark in the NCAA tournament, helped guide the Tigers into the Sweet 16 for the first time in 13 seasons — making sure fellow assistants Greg Heiar and Bill Armstrong shared the credit.

He said his departure from Wade’s staff had nothing to do with the second-year coach’s five-week suspension.

“Not at all,” Benford said. “We have great kids, a great coaching staff and a great fan base there at LSU. This move is all about relationships with my family and with Jamie.

“I thank Will for letting me be a part of this, winning an SEC championship. But this job offer (at TCU) was something I couldn’t pass up.”