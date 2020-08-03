Greg Stringfellow is in charge of a difficult project in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The LSU equipment manager is attempting to limit airflow in the football team's helmets without inhibiting a player's ability to see or breathe — a task made even more challenging by the muggy conditions of a south Louisiana summer.
Last month, the NCAA issued guidelines for players to wear helmets so long as they also wear either a mask or a face shield. LSU players have been wearing masks since returning to campus June 8 for summer workouts, and, when they started wearing helmets during walk-through practices on July 24, many started wearing neck gaiters under their helmets.
Neck gaiters are made of tight fabric. They're normally used as a scarf substitute for warmth, which isn't really an issue in Baton Rouge in August. So, for Friday's two-a-day practice, Stringfellow began experimenting with face shields.
"We've had mixed reviews," he said.
Some helmets fogged up. Some shields came loose. Some players complained their breathing was restricted, which, under the circumstances, is kind of the point.
The model LSU is using — a splash shield developed by Schutt — is a two-piece set made of thin vinyl, much like a shower curtain. One half is fastened to the upper half of the facemask, where players often wear visors. The other attaches to the lower half.
It's a new product. Kip Meyer, General Manager at Schutt Sports, said the company began developing the shields in April, just after the initial spread of the virus. A pack of three upper and three bottom shields costs just under $25, and Meyer said 70% of all FBS schools have purchased splash shields and most began using them last week.
Schutt had been doing studies on visors before the spread of the virus. They'd created a disposable, non-ridged, easy-apply material that, if doubled to cover the bottom half of the helmet, could help block dangerous airflow.
"We're not going to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Meyer said. "That's not the point of this. The point is to help droplets, coughs, sneezes from exiting the facemask area. And if we can help protect from a vast majority of a liquid discharge, the smaller particles from leaving, we're going to help prevent the spread of the disease."
The product received criticism before it even hit the market. Yes, most agreed, it would block airflow. But in southern, humid regions, that would be an issue.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt commented on Twitter in June, "The designer of this has never played football outdoors in Texas..."
Schutt later posted a promotional video with a semi-pro team, the Central Illinois Cougars, which had just used the splash shields during a 2½-hour practice in 89-degree weather in St. Louis, Missouri.
"I like the splash shield," linebacker Kaoma Matthews said in the video. "It's not heavy. It's still breathable and all that, and I like it better than the regular hard-shaped shield. When I touch it, you can see that I still get air in and all that."
After a practice last Friday, LSU linebacker Soni Fonua posted a video complaining that he couldn't breathe while wearing the face shield. Starting right tackle Austin Deculus, walking past Fonua in the video, said, "It's like breathing in a Ziploc bag."
Stringfellow has heard this complaint before.
In 2018, former tight end Foster Moreau needed to protect his jaw after a weight-room accident. Stringfellow attached an older model of a face shield to the lower half of Moreau's facemask, which he wore during LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State.
Stringfellow said he carried a drill out to practice every day leading up to the game, and he'd bore one or two more holes upon request until Moreau said, "I think I'll survive this now."
Of course, drilling holes in this year's splash shields would completely eliminate their purpose.
The biggest concern, Stringfellow said, is whether the splash shield restricts airflow to "a detrimental level." The athletic training staff will help monitor the players once LSU starts preseason camp Friday, kick-starting the five-day acclimatization period that eventually leads to full-speed, full-pads practices.
Stringfellow said he's experimenting with different anti-fog chemicals to eliminate the fogging issue. Such products are used with ski goggles and motorcycle helmets. Football players have already been using a variety of products for the visors they've worn in previous seasons.
The splash shield's directions also call for users to try spreading a drop of dish soap on the inside surface to provide short-term results.
Wearing the upper half of the splash shield is also optional. Yet, sometimes fogging and breathing issues persist even when players remove the top piece.
Several players have chosen to go back to wearing neck gaiters, Stringfellow said, but the equipment staff will continue to tweak and experiment with the splash shield for better results.
"We will definitely be looking at improving those products if there's different materials and different items that we can use on a going-forward basis," Meyer said. "That's what we do."