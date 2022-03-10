Most of LSU’s senior gymnasts didn't grow up having sisters.
They have them now. As the end of five years of competing and living and growing with each other draws near, they realize they’ve gained something more than championships and individual victories and a pile of scores flashed on a board in an arena.
“I definitely see them like my sisters now,” Bridget Dean said. “To have that love and bond is amazing. It’s something we’ll have for life, and we know that.”
Friday’s meet against Utah in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7:15 p.m. introductions, 7:30 p.m. first vault on SECNetwork+) will be the last one at home for LSU’s six seniors. Five of them — Dean, Reagan Campbell, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durante and Sarah Edwards — all decided to return for a fifth year in 2022 after their 2020 seasons were cut short by the pandemic, per an NCAA directive. A sixth senior, Rebecca D’Antonio from Dominican in New Orleans, is leaving after her fourth year.
On a cool Wednesday afternoon they gathered at the LSU gymnastics practice facility, the one that has effectively been their home since they arrived on campus in 2018. That was when former LSU All-American Myia Hambrick, returning Friday as a volunteer coach for Utah, was a senior.
They’ve been through COVID-19 and surgeries and laughter and tears, their formative years spent together in the velvet pressure cooker of competing at college gymnastics’ highest level.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Edwards said. “I think each person has developed more into who they are. We’ve grown up alongside each other, helped each other when we were down.
“The coolest thing is we’ve had these friendships and bonds. We know exactly what the heartache and struggle is. These are friendships forever. We’re a close knight group of girls. I couldn’t be more thankful that I got to do this fifth year with this team.”
Edwards and Durante knew after the 2021 season ended they wanted to return. The rest soon followed.
Desiderio said she’d come back for a sixth year if it were possible.
“I talked to Jay (Clark, LSU’s coach) the other day and I was like, ‘Can I get a sixth year?’” she said. “He said, ‘No, you don’t have any eligibility left.’ But I would if I could. One hundred percent.”
For most of the seniors, though, the pull of growing up and getting on with real life stuff, new careers and new places, weddings and starting families, has them ready to step away.
“I feel that way for sure,” Campbell said. “I feel ready to move on to the next step. Though I’ll cherish my time here, it’s time. You grow up a little bit.”
For Campbell, the extra year didn’t turn out as she would have hoped. A lifetime in a sport that gymnasts make look so effortless but is so physically demanding has taken its toll. Campbell’s only routine in 2022 was on balance beam in LSU’s season opener against Centenary.
Still, she doesn’t regret the decision to come back.
“My body can’t keep up and compete,” Campbell said. “It’s not what I wanted out of this year, but I’ve found new roles. Just being around these people has been a blessing in itself.”
As Clark said earlier this week, LSU won’t try to “eulogize” its seniors before Friday’s meet. There are still huge competitions ahead: the SEC Championship meet next weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, NCAA regionals two weeks after that, and they hope another trip to the NCAA Championships two weeks later.
But at the same time there is a finality in Friday night.
“I might cry a little bit,” Desiderio said. “I’m not going to lie.”
There’s no professional gymnastics league to go to after this season. No senior tour. For someone like Durante whose mother is a coach — Danna Durante will attend Friday’s meet before flying off to Georgia to coach her North Carolina team there Saturday — she’s been in the gym since she was 2-months old. To a large extent, she’s known nothing else but gymnastics.
“It’s definitely going to be a change,” Durante said. “But at some point in your life, change is good.”
Durante will still be in graduate school at LSU another year before planning to become a sports agent. Dean will be here at well, getting a master’s in mental health counseling and being a gymnastics team manager.
“It’s not the last you’ll see of me,” she said. “I’ll just be in a different role.”
Campbell is heading home to Dallas to work in real estate. She and Desiderio may do some coaching, but the latter also wants to start her own bed and breakfast. Edwards will be at LSU getting her MBA, while D’Antonio has been accepted to the University of Chicago where she will work toward a master’s in molecular engineering.
Whatever divergent paths life takes them on, they’ll always have this. These four or five years. It’s an enviable support group to rely on.
“It never about just gymnastics,” said D’Antonio, who has not competed this year. “It’s always about something greater. When you leave here you always part of the LSU family. I know we can always come back to each other no matter when we are.”
INJURY UPDATE: Clark said Thursday afternoon he expects sophomore Haleigh Bryant to compete as an all-arounder against Utah. Bryant won the all-around title against Kentucky last Friday with a career high 39.750 but underwent an MRI during the week on her foot. However, the results were positive.
Junior Kiya Johnson, who was scratched on beam and floor against Kentucky with a calf injury, will try to compete on vault, bars and beam, Clark said. And junior Alyona Shchennikova, who expanded her role last week after a knee injury, will do vault, bars and floor.
SEC standings
Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. NQS
#Florida 6-0-1 .929 10-0-1 .955 197.970
Auburn 5-1-1 .833 10-2-1 .808 197.650
LSU 4-3 .571 8-3 .727 197.615
Kentucky 4-3 .571 7-3 .700 197.220
Alabama 4-3 .571 6-4 .600 197.650
Missouri 3-4 .429 8-4 .667 197.015
Georgia 1-6 .143 3-10 .231 196.405
Arkansas 0-7 .000 3-9 .250 196.645
Friday’s results
Kentucky 197.500, LSU 197.450
Alabama 198.075, Arkansas 196.000
Florida 198.575, Auburn 198.575
Missouri 197.225, Georgia 196.600
Sunday’s results
Alabama 198.000, Auburn 197.750, Arkansas 196.800, Georgia 196.200
Friday’s schedule
Utah at LSU, 7:30 p.m. (SECNetwork+)
Florida/Pennsylvania/Rutgers at N.C. State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Kentucky, 6 p.m. (SECNetwork+)
Saturday’s schedule
Auburn/West Virginia at Michigan, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia, 3 p.m. (SECNetwork+)
Illinois/Iowa State/Lindenwood at Missouri, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Arkansas/Oregon State/Nebraska at Denver, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 19
SEC Championship, Birmingham, Ala.
Seeds 5-8, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Seeds 1-4, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
#-Won SEC regular-season championship
All times Central