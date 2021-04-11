LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time this season, LSU won a Southeastern Conference series.

After suffering back-to-back sweeps, the Tigers beat Kentucky 15-2 on Friday for one of their most complete wins this season, then they survived some late-inning drama Saturday to win 8-6 and take the series. LSU lost Sunday 13-4 as Kentucky avoided the sweep.

These are three things we learned from the weekend:

1. Thompson, Beloso break out

There was an obvious correlation between LSU’s series win and the emergence of freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson and junior designated hitter Cade Beloso, who had their best weekends of the season. Thompson went 8 for 12 and drove in a crucial run Saturday night. Beloso finished 5 for 10 with seven RBIs. They spent the series in the bottom half of the order, giving the lineup much-needed balance. LSU will score runs at a higher rate, like it did this weekend, if they keep hitting well.

2. Jury out on third starter

Playing the first series without Jaden Hill, the decision on who would start Sunday afternoon came down to freshmen Garrett Edwards and Blake Money. Once Edwards closed the win Saturday, LSU picked Money. He allowed five runs, including a pair of two-run homers, while striking out six batters over four innings. Coach Paul Mainieri said he hasn’t decided who will start Game 3 next weekend, adding Money “certainly puts himself in the hunt for that.” LSU may choose week-to-week.

3. Separation in the standings

LSU desperately needed a series win and got one. The Tigers entered the weekend tied with Auburn for last in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division, a dangerous spot to be in with seven series remaining in the regular season. While Auburn got swept by Mississippi State, falling to 1-11 in the league, LSU moved into a tie for fifth place with Texas A&M, which got swept by Alabama. At 5-7, the Crimson Tide sit two games ahead of LSU.