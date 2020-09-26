Myles Brennan has thrown touchdown passes before.

He set the state high school record in Mississippi for touchdown throws before arriving at LSU, and he lobbed his first official touchdown pass with the Tigers in 2019 after coming on in relief against Vanderbilt.

But Brennan's second-quarter touchdown against Mississippi State was a significant milestone: His first passing score as LSU's starting quarterback.

…

Brennan had a slow start in the game, but finished off a long drive with a pass thrown up to the left corner of the end zone that freshman tight end Arik Gilbert went up to haul in.

Brennan came out in the second half looking much more poised, leading two consecutive scoring drives. He hit Terrace Marshall for 37 yards for his second touchdown pass of the season.

If SEC defensive coordinators were relieved when they heard Ja'Marr Chase was opting out ... they might feel differently after getting to know No. 6.



Terrace Marshall's going to eat this year. TM's first TD grab of 2020: 37 yards. #LSUpic.twitter.com/5URcDEMaAs — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 26, 2020

…

Mississippi State scored quickly on the next possession and led 27-24 late in the third quarter.