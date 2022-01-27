The NCAA selection committee announced Thursday that it was projecting the LSU women’s basketball team as a No. 3 regional seed and the No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament overall. Regional top four seeds are allowed to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games.
The projections came out before LSU’s game Thursday night at Arkansas.
This was the first of three mid-season projections by the selection committee before the final field of 68 is announced Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The two additional top 16 reveals will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 during halftime of the South Carolina-Kentucky game on ESPN and at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 during the Baylor-Iowa State game on ESPN2.
“Even though we are 46 days from Selection Sunday, this first reveal allowed the committee to dig into the games played to date and not only helped to identify those teams that were in the top 16 but also those teams to watch closely as the season progresses,” said Duke athletic director Nina King, chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “We will continue watching hundreds of games over the coming weeks as we ready for selections in early March.”
LSU has played host to the NCAA women’s first- and second-round games six times since 2004, doing so in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Bridgeport Region (overall seeds in parenthesis)
1. NC State (3)
2. Indiana (6)
3. LSU (12)
4. Baylor (13)
Greensboro Region
1. South Carolina (1)
2. Arizona (8)
3. Michigan (9)
4. Kansas State (16)
Spokane Region
1. Stanford (2)
2. Texas (7)
3. Connecticut (11)
4. Georgia (15)
Wichita Region
1. Tennessee (4)
2. Louisville (5)
3. Iowa State (10)
4. Oregon (14)