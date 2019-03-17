OK, LSU fans, we already know what you're thinking: What channel is truTV on?

The Tigers will face Yale at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament on a network that isn't exactly known for its college basketball programming.

Can you name a single show that comes on truTV?

Anyway ... click here for a handy tool from the NCAA that asks for your zip code and cable provider then shows you the TV channel for truTV and other networks broadcasting March Madness games.

Or you can use truTV's channel finder tool here.

A few answers: truTV is on Cox channels 51 and 1051; DirecTV 246; Dish Network 242; AT&T Uverse 164.

If you're not around a TV while the game is on, you can use your cable subscription to watch the games via the NCAA March Madness app or on CBS Sports' website. Click here to learn more.

2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Here's LSU's road to possible first-ever national title The LSU men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history. The selection committee revealed Sunday t…

If you're not having any luck there, theadvocate.com will provide live updates on its website for every LSU game. Be sure to check theadvocate.com/lsu right before tip-off!