The whoops and hollers came clearly across the LSU outdoor practice facility.

It was Day 3 of spring football practice, the first day of full pads and full contact, and the LSU players were engaged in the well-fabled "Big Cat" drill (made famous in the Les Miles era), where one offensive player smacks against a defensive player in a circle of cheering Tigers.

The players broke from the drill, energized and fervent, and began their standard sets of individual drills.

Quarterback Joe Burrow wore a black jersey, distinguishing himself away from the gold jerseys quarterbacks normally wear. Ed Orgeron said the returning starter is withheld from any contact this spring, and Burrow was seen publicly wearing a sling around his non-throwing arm in January — an injury an LSU official said wasn't serious.

The biggest audible pops on the practice field came from the defensive side, where early enrollee nose tackle Siaki Ika tackled oncoming defensive linemen, carrying footballs as scout running backs.

The defense's injured players still remained away from practice or out of contact: starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle), starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence (knee), starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips (whom Orgeron said is withheld from contact until August), and starting outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who ran through noncontact drills in shorts.

Other missing players included outside linebacker Dantrieze Scott and cornerback Mannie Netherly, who both entered the NCAA transfer portal this week.

On offense, senior running back Lanard Fournette and offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell were missing, while tight ends Jamal Pettigrew and Aaron Moffitt, who are both recovering from ACL tears, were wearing gold noncontact jerseys.

LSU will break Wednesday and return to practice 4:30 p.m. Thursday.