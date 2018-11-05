lsualabamafootball.110418 2506.JPG
Hopeful students cheer on the Tigers late in the second half of Alabama's 29-0 win over LSU, Saturday, November 3, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's 2018 Tiger Stadium season finale vs. Rice will kick off at 6:30 p.m., the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Nov. 17 game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Tigers' final regular season game at Texas A&M on Nov. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

If LSU defeats Arkansas on Saturday and Rice the following week, the game against A&M will have significant implications.

A win would likely catapult LSU to a New Year's Six Bowl such as as the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

