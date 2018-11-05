LSU's 2018 Tiger Stadium season finale vs. Rice will kick off at 6:30 p.m., the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Nov. 17 game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Tigers' final regular season game at Texas A&M on Nov. 24 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

If LSU defeats Arkansas on Saturday and Rice the following week, the game against A&M will have significant implications.

A win would likely catapult LSU to a New Year's Six Bowl such as as the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

