BR.lsupractice.080319 HS 1015.JPG
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as LSU holds its first fall practice, Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Tigers' practice facility on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU senior Joe Burrow was one of 30 quarterbacks named Wednesday to the 2019 Manning Award watch list, the Sugar Bowl announced.

The award is presented annually to the nation's top quarterback and is named in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

It's the fourth time this summer that Burrow has been named to a preseason watch list as he was previously chosen as a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards.

Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans also was named to the watch list.

LSU has had 12 players named to at least one watch list this summer.

Can't see video below? Click here.

2019 Manning Award Preseason Watch  List

Name, Cl., School Cmp-Att Pct. Yards TDs INT QBR Rushing
Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame214-314.6822,62819780.1280 yds, 4 TDs
Jake Bentley, Sr., South Carolina240-388.6193,171271472.978 yds, 2 TDs
Alan Bowman, So., Texas Tech227-327.6942,63817772.9NA
Charlie Brewer, Jr., Baylor240-390.6153,01919970.8375 yds, 7 TDs
Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU219-379.5782,89416578.4399 yds, 7 TDs
K.J. Costello, Sr., Stanford269-413.6513,540291182.6NA
Sam Ehlinger, Jr., Texas275-425.6473,29225577.3482 yds, 16 TDs
Caleb Evans, Sr., UL Monroe231-374.6182,869161247.2632 yds, 10 TDs
Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas303-469.6463,79327554.8118 yds, 2 TDs
Feleipe Franks, Jr., Florida188-322.5842,45724667.1350 yds, 7 TDs
Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia206-306.6732,74930685.179 yds, 3 TDs
Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon240-404.5943,15129876.4166 yds, 2 TDs
Kelvin Hopkins, Sr., Army51-93.5481,0266376.41,017 yds, 17 TDs
D’Eriq King, Sr., Houston219-345.6352,98236684.8674 yds, 14 TDs
Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson259-397.6523,28030481.5177 yds, 1 TD
Jordan Love, Jr., Utah State267-417.6403,56732667.863 yds, 7 TDs
Adrian Martinez, So., Nebraska224-347.6462,61717863.1629 yds, 8 TDs
Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawai’i285-484.5893,875361057.1359 yds, 4 TDs
Kellen Mond, Jr., Texas A&M238-415.5733,10724973.9474 yds, 7 TDs
Steven Montez, Sr., Colorado258-399.6472,84919963.5238 yds, 4 TDs
James Morgan, Sr., FIU213-326.6532,72726768.8NA
Shea Patterson, Sr., Michigan210-325.6462,60022781.5273 yds, 2 TDs
Bryce Perkins, Sr., Virginia225-349.6452,68025964.6923 yds, 9 TDs
Brock Purdy, So., Iowa State146-220.6642,25016776.7308 yds, 5 TDs
Nathan Rourke, Sr., Ohio165-275.6002,43123877.6860 yds, 15 TDs
Nate Stanley, Sr., Iowa235-396.5932,852261074.2NA
Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama245-355.6903,96643693.1133 yds, 2 TDs
Khalil Tate, Sr., Arizona170-302.5632,53026863.8224 yds, 2 TDs
Zac Thomas, Jr., Appalachian State159-254.6262,03921679.8504 yds, 10 TDs
Brady White, Jr., Memphis246-392.6283,29626953.7NA

Here is a list of preseason watch lists that LSU players have been named to for the 2019 season:

Joe Burrow: Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award

K'Lavon Chaisson: Butkus Award

Lloyd Cushenberry: Rimington Award

Grant Delpit: Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award

Michael Divinity: Butkus Award

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Maxwell Award, Hornung Award

Blake Ferguson: Wuerffel Award

Kristian Fulton: Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award

Justin Jefferson: Biletnikoff Award

Jacob Phillips: Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award

Patrick Queen: Butkus Award

Zach Von Rosenberg: Ray Guy Award

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments