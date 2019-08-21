LSU senior Joe Burrow was one of 30 quarterbacks named Wednesday to the 2019 Manning Award watch list, the Sugar Bowl announced.
The award is presented annually to the nation's top quarterback and is named in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
It's the fourth time this summer that Burrow has been named to a preseason watch list as he was previously chosen as a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards.
Louisiana-Monroe's Caleb Evans also was named to the watch list.
LSU has had 12 players named to at least one watch list this summer.
Can't see video below? Click here.
2019 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
|Name, Cl., School
|Cmp-Att
|Pct.
|Yards
|TDs
|INT
|QBR
|Rushing
|Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame
|214-314
|.682
|2,628
|19
|7
|80.1
|280 yds, 4 TDs
|Jake Bentley, Sr., South Carolina
|240-388
|.619
|3,171
|27
|14
|72.9
|78 yds, 2 TDs
|Alan Bowman, So., Texas Tech
|227-327
|.694
|2,638
|17
|7
|72.9
|NA
|Charlie Brewer, Jr., Baylor
|240-390
|.615
|3,019
|19
|9
|70.8
|375 yds, 7 TDs
|Joe Burrow, Sr., LSU
|219-379
|.578
|2,894
|16
|5
|78.4
|399 yds, 7 TDs
|K.J. Costello, Sr., Stanford
|269-413
|.651
|3,540
|29
|11
|82.6
|NA
|Sam Ehlinger, Jr., Texas
|275-425
|.647
|3,292
|25
|5
|77.3
|482 yds, 16 TDs
|Caleb Evans, Sr., UL Monroe
|231-374
|.618
|2,869
|16
|12
|47.2
|632 yds, 10 TDs
|Mason Fine, Sr., North Texas
|303-469
|.646
|3,793
|27
|5
|54.8
|118 yds, 2 TDs
|Feleipe Franks, Jr., Florida
|188-322
|.584
|2,457
|24
|6
|67.1
|350 yds, 7 TDs
|Jake Fromm, Jr., Georgia
|206-306
|.673
|2,749
|30
|6
|85.1
|79 yds, 3 TDs
|Justin Herbert, Sr., Oregon
|240-404
|.594
|3,151
|29
|8
|76.4
|166 yds, 2 TDs
|Kelvin Hopkins, Sr., Army
|51-93
|.548
|1,026
|6
|3
|76.4
|1,017 yds, 17 TDs
|D’Eriq King, Sr., Houston
|219-345
|.635
|2,982
|36
|6
|84.8
|674 yds, 14 TDs
|Trevor Lawrence, So., Clemson
|259-397
|.652
|3,280
|30
|4
|81.5
|177 yds, 1 TD
|Jordan Love, Jr., Utah State
|267-417
|.640
|3,567
|32
|6
|67.8
|63 yds, 7 TDs
|Adrian Martinez, So., Nebraska
|224-347
|.646
|2,617
|17
|8
|63.1
|629 yds, 8 TDs
|Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawai’i
|285-484
|.589
|3,875
|36
|10
|57.1
|359 yds, 4 TDs
|Kellen Mond, Jr., Texas A&M
|238-415
|.573
|3,107
|24
|9
|73.9
|474 yds, 7 TDs
|Steven Montez, Sr., Colorado
|258-399
|.647
|2,849
|19
|9
|63.5
|238 yds, 4 TDs
|James Morgan, Sr., FIU
|213-326
|.653
|2,727
|26
|7
|68.8
|NA
|Shea Patterson, Sr., Michigan
|210-325
|.646
|2,600
|22
|7
|81.5
|273 yds, 2 TDs
|Bryce Perkins, Sr., Virginia
|225-349
|.645
|2,680
|25
|9
|64.6
|923 yds, 9 TDs
|Brock Purdy, So., Iowa State
|146-220
|.664
|2,250
|16
|7
|76.7
|308 yds, 5 TDs
|Nathan Rourke, Sr., Ohio
|165-275
|.600
|2,431
|23
|8
|77.6
|860 yds, 15 TDs
|Nate Stanley, Sr., Iowa
|235-396
|.593
|2,852
|26
|10
|74.2
|NA
|Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., Alabama
|245-355
|.690
|3,966
|43
|6
|93.1
|133 yds, 2 TDs
|Khalil Tate, Sr., Arizona
|170-302
|.563
|2,530
|26
|8
|63.8
|224 yds, 2 TDs
|Zac Thomas, Jr., Appalachian State
|159-254
|.626
|2,039
|21
|6
|79.8
|504 yds, 10 TDs
|Brady White, Jr., Memphis
|246-392
|.628
|3,296
|26
|9
|53.7
|NA
Here is a list of preseason watch lists that LSU players have been named to for the 2019 season:
Joe Burrow: Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award
K'Lavon Chaisson: Butkus Award
Lloyd Cushenberry: Rimington Award
Grant Delpit: Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award
Michael Divinity: Butkus Award
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Maxwell Award, Hornung Award
Blake Ferguson: Wuerffel Award
Kristian Fulton: Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award
Justin Jefferson: Biletnikoff Award
Jacob Phillips: Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award
Patrick Queen: Butkus Award
Zach Von Rosenberg: Ray Guy Award