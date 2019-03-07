Friday is senior night for the LSU gymnastics team, a sure-to-be emotional send-off for four Tigers before their final regular-season home meet against Oregon State.
Of course, it is not exactly the end for Julianna Cannamela, Sarah Finnegan, McKenna Kelley and Lexie Priessman. They and the rest of the No. 4-ranked Tigers are sure to be back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the NCAA regional LSU is hosting April 4-6.
For Kelley, even that may not be her farewell.
The popular, effervescent Kelley is wrestling with a serious life decision: Whether or not to return as a fifth-year senior in 2020 or walk away from the sport with a year of eligibility remaining.
“I feel like every day I decided something new,” Kelley said. “Some days I’d be OK with walking away, then some days I’m like, ‘What would next year look like?’ and I’m all about it.”
Kelley has this choice to make because of the most serious injury of her gymnastics career.
She tore an Achilles tendon in practice in November 2017, an injury that required surgery and shelved her for the entire 2018 season.
As eager as Kelley was to return for the 2019 campaign, that is also how adamant she was going into it that she wanted to go out with her fellow seniors. But as the season went on and she saw how well she was doing, Kelley began in her mind to open the door to 2020.
It is a door she won’t decide whether to step through until after this season ends.
“I want to see how this year pans out,” Kelley said. “Where I am physically at the end of this year and how we finish as a team will say a lot about where I want to go next.”
Kelley has been in the sport since she was 2, when her mother, gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton, brought little McKenna to a Mommy and Me gymnastics class.
“When the teacher walked in she just about fainted when she saw Mary Lou Retton,” Retton said with a laugh.
Retton, who in 1984 became the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, introduced all four of her daughters to the sport, the family business as it were. But now she determined to sit back and let her now-adult daughter make this choice completely on her own.
“That is 1,000 percent a McKenna decision,” said Retton, whose youngest daughter, Emma, will start at LSU in 2021. “She’ll be 23 (by the end of next season). At the level LSU does gymnastics, it’s hard to do. But I support whatever decision she wants to make.”
With the definite loss of gymnasts like Cannamela, Finnegan and Priessman — the latter two who had perfect 10s last Friday against Georgia — LSU’s coaches would clearly welcome the return of a gymnast of Kelley’s experience and caliber. But like Retton, they have been careful not to push too hard.
“It’s got to be her decision,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “We don’t want to press and we haven’t. We haven’t had a lot of conversations about it.”
Said Retton of LSU's coaches: “We’re definitely all on the same page. No one is putting pressure on her.”
Breaux has an affinity for the attiributes Kelley would bring to next year’s team.
“She has enthusiasm and a keen awareness of how to compete and how to get the job done,” Breaux said.
Kelley is already arguably the top cheerleader for her fellow Tigers, a skill she honed having to watch from the sidelines in 2018. Priessman laughed about the pep talk Kelley gave her before she went out for her perfect score on uneven bars against Georgia.
“She just looked at me and said, ‘Oh Lexie, you’re so tan and so fit, you’re going to do great,’ ” Priessman said. “It was such a McKenna thing to say.”
Kelley admits one check mark in the returning-to-gymnastics column is the finality of leaving a sport she has done as long as she can remember and venturing out into the real world. Like a lot of impending college graduates — Kelley is set to graduate in May with a degree in psychology — the idea of making her own way is daunting.
“There is comfort in that fifth year knowing what I’m going to get, compared to not knowing what real life is like,” said Kelley, who said she would like to be a motivational speaker and writer. “Not having a schedule written for me, there are a lot of questions. But if I see a job opportunity that is too big to say no to, I’ll go with that.”
That is what she said this week. Another day might produce a different answer. The final deadline, she figures, is when she would have to enroll in graduate school in June.
“I’ll see where I am at the end of the season,” said Kelley, seeming to acknowledge she might be as conflicted then as she is now.
SEC standings
Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. NQS Avg.
Florida 6-1 .857 6-2 .750 197.545
Auburn 5-2 .714 7-2 .778 196.540
LSU 4-3 .571 9-3 .750 197.380
Georgia 4-3 .571 6-4 .600 196.895
Alabama 4-3 .571 9-4 .692 196.780
Kentucky 3-4 .429 5-6 .455 196.600
Missouri 2-5 .286 6-9 .400 196.225
Arkansas 0-7 .000 1-10 .091 196.055
Friday’s results
LSU 197.900, Georgia 196.325
Alabama 196.700, Auburn 196.400
Florida 197.225, Arkansas 196.350
Missouri 196.250, Kentucky 196.000
Friday’s schedule
Oregon State at LSU, 7:10 p.m. (SECNetwork+)
Penn State at Florida, 6 p.m. (SECNetwork+)
Central Michigan at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan and Minnesota, 7 p.m.#
Saturday’s schedule
Alabama vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.#
Sunday’s schedule
Missouri, Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri State, 1 p.m.@
#-Elevate the Stage meet, Birmingham, Alabama
$-State of Missouri Meet, Cape Girardeau, Missouri