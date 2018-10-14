lsugeorgiafootball2396.101418 bf
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs the ball 59 yards to keep the drive alive as the Georgia defense gives chase during the second half of LSU's game against Georgia in Tiger Stadium Saturiday Oct. 13, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 36-16.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday morning, and the Tigers (6-1) have returned to the Top 10 after its 36-16 win over formerly No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

LSU's jump from No. 13 to No. 5 was the largest leap in the AP poll, and its jump from No. 12 to No. 5 was the largest in the coaches poll.

Georgia (6-1) dropped to No. 6 in the coaches poll, No. 8 in the AP poll.

LSU was No. 5 in the AP poll before it lost 27-19 at Florida last week, and the Tigers are back in contention for the Southeastern Conference title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

The Tigers host No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

