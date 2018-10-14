LSU jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday morning, and the Tigers (6-1) have returned to the Top 10 after its 36-16 win over formerly No. 2 Georgia in Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

LSU's jump from No. 13 to No. 5 was the largest leap in the AP poll, and its jump from No. 12 to No. 5 was the largest in the coaches poll.

Georgia (6-1) dropped to No. 6 in the coaches poll, No. 8 in the AP poll.

LSU was No. 5 in the AP poll before it lost 27-19 at Florida last week, and the Tigers are back in contention for the Southeastern Conference title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.

The Tigers host No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday.

