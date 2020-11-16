LSU football did not play last Saturday due to the Tigers' game against rival Alabama being postponed, but head coach Ed Orgeron will speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. Monday for his weekly scheduled press conference.
Orgeron is expected to preview LSU's upcoming game against Arkansas and address a recent report by USA Today, which addresses years of alleged sexual misconduct mishandling by the university.
