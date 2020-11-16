LSU Auburn Football

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks the sideline during the first quarter against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.

 AP PHOTO BY BUTCH DILL

LSU football did not play last Saturday due to the Tigers' game against rival Alabama being postponed, but head coach Ed Orgeron will speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. Monday for his weekly scheduled press conference.

Orgeron is expected to preview LSU's upcoming game against Arkansas and address a recent report by USA Today, which addresses years of alleged sexual misconduct mishandling by the university.

You can follow The Advocate live coverage of Orgeron's press conference in the module below.

