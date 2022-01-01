HOUSTON — They once called the Astrodome, the first domed stadium on the planet, the Eighth Wonder of the World.
Now when people think of the Astrodome, the phrase is more like: “I wonder what in the world they’re going to do with it.”
Sitting next to modern NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans and site of Tuesday night’s Texas Bowl between LSU and Kansas State (8 p.m., ESPN) — the Astrodome looks dwarfed and outdated. That’s really a bit of an illusion, says former Houston Chronicle sportswriter David Barron.
“The floor of the Astrodome is 25 feet below ground,” Barron said. “NRG Stadium is like four.”
But NRG, which opened 20 years ago, has usefulness, hosting not only the Texans and the Texas Bowl but Super Bowls and Final Fours as well. The CFP championship game will be there two years from now.
Two years from now, will the Astrodome still be sitting there like it is today — empty, unused, its seats stripped out of its layers of once-colorful-looking decks? It has landmark status, but under certain circumstances it could be torn down, Barron said.
Even the original Yankee Stadium was torn down, despite all of its history.
“You can still drive down the south (Interstate 610) loop and see it,” Barron said. “It can be heartening or depressing in its lonely desolation. It’s a symbol of what Houston was at a particular point in time.”
Built in 1965 to give Houston’s professional sports teams, the NFL’s Oilers and the Astros (originally the Colt .45s), a haven from the city’s oppressive heat and humidity, the Astrodome was part of the city’s go-go image back then. Houston was the Space City, with NASA spacecraft guided around the Earth or toward the moon from Mission Control at the nearby Johnson Space Center.
There was literally nothing like it for a decade, until the Caesars Superdome and the Pontiac Silverdome outside Detroit opened in 1975. Former LSU All-American guard Tyler Lafauci remembers how rock-hard the AstroTurf was inside the Astrodome — “As hard as a Walmart parking lot” — but also the thrill of playing there in the 1972 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl against Tennessee.
“We’d never played inside before,” said Lafauci, who lettered for LSU from 1971-73. “It was special. It was an exciting feeling.”
If you’re from south Louisiana or Texas and over the age of 40, you probably have some deeply engrained memories of the Astrodome. It’s where I saw my first major league baseball game in 1976 with my softball team, Pitre’s Auto Parts. It’s where Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in 1973 in the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match. Muhammad Ali fought there. Mickey Mantle hit the first home run there. The Rolling Stones, The Jacksons, Madonna, Elvis and Selena performed there. Earl Campbell drove countless defensive players into that asphalt-hard AstroTurf there before all the hits he took pulverized his body.
Luv ya blue? It was hard not to love the Astrodome, especially when the temperature and humidity outside were both in the 90s.
Gradually, though, the old dome lost its luster. And tenants. The Oilers left for Tennessee to ultimately become the Titans in 1996. The University of Houston Cougars left a year later, followed by the Astros in 1999. Even the enormous Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo found another venue starting in 2003. The Astrodome’s last major act may have been its most redeeming, serving as a refuge for thousands of Hurricane Katrina evacuees in 2005.
Not only are the seats gone, but so is the old “exploding” scoreboard behind center field, replaced by extra seats in the late 1980s to try to keep the Oilers there. The building is still maintained by Harris County, which owns it, but Barron says it has lost its certificate of occupancy.
So now what? Houston isn’t a city unfamiliar with repurposing old buildings. The legendary Rice Hotel is now an apartment building. The old post office is now a mixed-use entertainment facility downtown. Even The Summit, former home of the Houston Rockets and site of LSU’s 1980 NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearance against Louisville, is now Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.
Numerous plans have been floated and failed to gain enough support. The last one in 2019, a plan to raise the floor and turn the dome into a huge event space with parking beneath, evaporated when County Judge Linda Hidalgo took office.
“The pandemic definitely made things more difficult,” Barron said.
One proposal, Barron said, is to strip the building and leave the superstructure there, ending the Astrodome’s useful life but retaining something of its heritage.
“I sort of like the idea of walking around inside the Eighth Wonder of the World,” Barron said.
For now, though, wonder about the Astrodome’s fate is all that’s left.