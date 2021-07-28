After nearly one week of competition, the Tokyo Olympic Games will shift into another gear with the start of the track and field events Thursday night (Baton Rouge time).
When it does, it won’t take long for LSU’s 12-person contingent to the Games to begin their quest for medals along with two athletes from state schools.
In the first three days, the three former LSU athletes that figure to have the best chance at taking individual medals — JuVaughn Harrison, Mondo Duplantis and Michael Cherry — will lead things off,
Harrison, one of the brightest stars of the U.S. Olympic trials in late June, will be first up when the six-time NCAA champion competes in the high jump qualifying at 7:15 p.m. CDT Thursday.
It will be the start of what could be a busy 72 hours for Harrison, who’ll also compete in the long jump qualifying at 5:10 a.m. Saturday.
If successful, he could be in the high jump finals at 5:10 a.m. Sunday and the long jump finals at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Harrison has recorded the third-best high jump in the world this year at 7 feet, 8¾ inches and his top mark of 27-9½ in the long jump is second in the world going into the qualification rounds at the Olympics.
Harrison is the first male athlete to compete for the U.S. in the high jump and long jump at the same Games since the great Jim Thirpe in 1912.
Duplantis, who competes for his mother’s home country of Sweden, will try to add to the silver medal he won at the 2019 World championships in the pole vault —starting with the qualifying round at 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Duplantis is the heavy favorite to collect the gold medal in Tokyo since he holds the world indoor and outdoor records in the event.
With personal-bests of 20-3¼ indoors and 20-2 outdoors, the Lafayette native is expected to be in the pole vault finals that will be held at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Cherry, a two-time gold medalist in the 4x400-meter relay for the USA at the World championships, will be trying to get to the awards stand as an individual this time. He’ll line up in the heats of the 400 meters at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
The 26-year-old Cherry was the second-place finisher in the Olympic trials with a personal-record time of 44.35 seconds — the fourth-fastest time in the world in 2021.
He’s also in the 4x400-meter relay pool that includes former LSU standout Vernon Norwood.
Other current and former LSU athletes in Tokyo are the USA’s Aleia Hobbs (4x100 relay); Trinidad & Tobago’s Richard Thompson (4x100 relay), Kelly-Ann Baptiste (100, 4x100 relay), Semoy Hackett (4x100 relay) and Akanni Hislop (4x100 relay); Jamaica’s Damion Thomas (110 hurdles); Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (200, 4x100 relay); and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili (200, 4x100 relay).
Baptiste, who is competing in her fifth Olympics, was the flag bearer for Trinidad & Tobago in the opening ceremonies last Friday night.
Also, former UL star Morgann Leleux and former Southeastern Louisiana standout Alex Young will be representing the USA in the Games.
Leleux is in the women’s pole vault and Young in the men’s hammer.