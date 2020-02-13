LSU guard Charles Manning should play Saturday against Alabama after missing eight games with a foot injury, coach Will Wade said Thursday.
During his twice-weekly news conference, Wade reiterated what he said on his radio show Wednesday evening, that Manning, who's been out since fracturing the fifth metatarsal on his right foot on Jan. 14, is expected to return Saturday.
Wade said Manning, who was hurt late in the first half at Texas A&M on Jan. 14 and had surgery two days later, will be on a minutes restriction — likely 10 to 12 minutes on Saturday.
"We'll see how he reacts the next couple of days," Wade said. "We're not going to force him out there."
Wade had hoped Manning would be avauilable for the Missouri game on Tuesday, but he suffered a little setback last week. Wade said recent X-rays showed the bone to be completely healed.
When Manning had the surgery, in which doctors put a screw in the bone to help speed up the healing process, Wade said he would be out a month. A return Saturday will mean he returned one day shy of that timetable.
Getting Manning back is a key for No. 25 LSU, which has missed his scoring and defensive prowess as the first man off the Tigers' bench.
The 6-foot-5 Manning is expected to provide rest for guards Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays and help to shore up LSU's perimeter defense, which has been vulnerable to the 3-point shot recently.
Prior to Manning's injury, opponents averaged 8.4 made 3-pointers; in the eight games he's been out, that increased to 10.4.
Further, opponents shot 33.7% from beyond the arc when he was available; that bumped up to 35.5% since he was sidelined.
Manning was also helpful as a scorer off the bench, averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.
In its win over Missouri, LSU got just two bench points from Marlon Taylor — giving it a total of nine points in the past three games.
Wade's shortened bench managed six points in an overtime loss at Auburn last Saturday and just one in a shocking setback at Vanderbilt last Wednesday.
The 6-6 Taylor, who missed the first nine games with a foot injury, is another capable perimeter defender whom Wade is counting on to help tighten up the defense.
"When we have Charles and Marlon on the floor, it'll fix about 80% of the problem," Wade said last week. "We need both of those guys so we can go with a five person guard rotation, or a four-person big rotation."