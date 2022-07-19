So far, the losses of Jacob Berry, Cade Doughty and Eric Reyzleman for LSU had been expected until the third day of the MLB Draft, when right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase became the fourth current LSU Tiger to leave for a professional career.
Gervase, who tweeted out the day before that he would be returning to LSU, was selected in the 12th round by the New York Mets.
“I’m always grateful for my time at LSU,” Gervase told The Advocate. “Me and my family just thought this was the right decision.
Through 20 rounds of the MLB Draft, those were the only losses from the current roster who were draft-eligible, aside from players who have graduated. But the Tigers have lost at least two players from its transfer portal class and six from its Class of 2022 were drafted within the first four rounds, while two more high school players were drafted on day three. Players have until Aug. 1 to sign with an MLB team or commit to playing college ball, but a few have made it public what their intentions are.
Among other losses was Baylor transfer shortstop Jack Pineda who, a source close to the situation confirmed to The Advocate, intends to pursue his professional career with the Kansas City Royals after being drafted in the 12th round.
The Tigers hauled in an impressive transfer portal class leading up to the MLB draft, and coach Jay Johnson told The Advocate on Friday said he was confident that the Tigers were prepared for the losses it would take in the draft.
“This year, we have a little bit more peace of mind that we've done everything we can to keep ourselves in a position of power to have the roster in a good place regardless of outcome."
That class included Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young and right-hander Christian Little, Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake, UCLA right-hander Thatcher Hurd, NC State infielder Tommy White and Pineda.
Tebrake was taken in the eighth round by the New York Mets, and announced on social media he was pursuing his professional career. Young was also selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round, but has not announced which direction he is going with his career.
Hurd, White and Little are not draft eligible this year.
Johnson expected at least four to five members of the Class of 2022 recruiting class to not make it to campus, and after the first four rounds, the Tigers saw six players drafted.
Shortstop Mikey Romero, outfielder Justin Crawford and Left-hander Robby Snelling were selected in the first round. Both right-hander Jacob Misiorowski and shortstop Tucker Toman went in the second round. Left-hander Michael Kennedy was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round.
Both IMG Academy’s Brady Neal and Sierra Canyon’s Jaden Noot were selected in the 17th and 19th rounds respectively to the Milwaukee Brewers. All players drafted have until August 15th to decide if they are signing with a professional team or going to LSU.
A few members of the recruiting class made their commitments to play at LSU public.
Paxton Kling, the No. 104 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, was the first to announce his intention to be an LSU Tiger. The outfielder was the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 14 overall prospect by Perfect Game.
Can’t wait! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/JoeFjn75DB— Paxton Kling (@PaxtonKling) July 13, 2022
Barbe High School shortstop Gavin Guidry tweeted, “Let’s ride TIGER NATION!!!!” on Tuesday. Guidry was the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game and a 2021 member of 18U Team USA National Team, ranked the No. 70 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Let’s ride TIGER NATION!!!! 💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/4ULCvvysEB— Gavin Guidry (@GavinGuidry5) July 19, 2022
Griffin Herring, the No. 4 left-hander in the state of Texas, announced on Twitter, “Can’t wait to wear the purple and gold! #GeauxNation,” adding depth to the staff that the Tigers were notably missing last year with only Riley Cooper, Jacob Hasty and Trey Shaffer in the mix after Javen Coleman went down with an arm injury. Hasty has since transferred to Missouri and Shaffer has graduated. LSU also adds Nate Ackenhausen from Eastern Oklahoma State, who was not draft eligible this summer.
Can’t wait to wear the purple and gold!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/0q4FI2jqfV— Griffin Herring (@GriffinHerring1) July 19, 2022
Midland High School’s Chase Shores also announced his intentions to play at LSU. He’s the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Texas and No. 24 overall prospect by Perfect Game.
Cant wait to be a tiger! I want to say thank you to all the teams I met with throughout the draft process. LSU is the place for me right now and I can’t wait for the next 3 years! #geauxtigers #callinbatonrouge #sum2prove 🐅 pic.twitter.com/uTwbbyBhlK— chase shores (@ChaseShores) July 18, 2022
Right-hander Kaleb Applebey’s announcement was simple, tweeting “#GeauxTigers.” He was the No. 2-ranked player in Illinois by Prep Baseball Report.
#GeauxTigers 🐯🐯— Kaleb Applebey (@applebey7) July 19, 2022
The Tigers still have players like designated hitter and outfielder Brayden Jobert, right-hander Ty Floyd and outfielder Gavin Dugas who have a year left of eligibility to return. None of them were selected on day three of the MLB draft.
LSU signees drafted:
Mikey Romero, SS, 1st, 24th overall, Red Sox
Justin Crawford, OF, 1st, 17th overall, Phillies
Robby Snelling, LHP, 1st, 39th overall, Padres
Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, 2nd, 63rd overall, Brewers
Tucker Toman, 3B, 2nd, 77th overall, Blue Jays
Michael Kennedy, LHP, 4th, 110th overall, Pirates
Dylan Tebrake, RHP, 8th, 239th overall, Mets
Paul Gervase, RHP, 12th, 359th overall, Mets
Jack Pineda, SS, 12th, 355th overall, Royals
Carter Young, SS, 17th, 497th overall, Orioles
Brady Neal, C, 17th, 522nd overall, Brewers
Jaden Noot, 19th, 582nd overall, Brewers
LSU signees not drafted:
Gavin Guidry, SS, Lake Charles
Paxton Kling, OF, Roaring Springs, PA
Griffin Herring, LHP, Southlake, TX
Kaleb Applebey, RHP, Mount Carmel, Ill.
Chase Shores, RHP, Midland, TX
Adrian Siravo, RHP, Gilmanton, N.H.
Mic Paul, OF, Salt Lake City, UT
Aiden Moffett, RHP, Mount Olive, Miss
Jared Jones, C, Marietta, Ga.
Micah Bucknam, RHP, Abbotsford, B.C.