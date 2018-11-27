The LSU Tigers remained within the Top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, following their epic 74-72 loss in seven overtimes at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

The CFP selection committee ranked LSU No. 10 Tuesday night, which kept them within the 12 spots they need to be in to secure a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The program was jumped by Florida, which moved from No. 11 to No. 9 after its 41-14 win at Florida State on Nov. 24.

Florida beat LSU 27-19 on Oct. 6.

The top three remained the same: Alabama was No. 1 in the poll, Clemson was No. 2, and Notre Dame was No. 3.

The CFP National Championship Game is Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The CFP selection show will be Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the rankings will be unveiled on ESPN.

The Tigers still have a chance to qualify for an at-large bid New Year's Six berth, which would still make the program one of the more unexpected stories of the college football season.

The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days.

CFP Top 25

1. Alabama 12-0

2. Clemson 12-0

3. Notre Dame 11-0

4. Georgia 11-1

5. Oklahoma 11-1

6. Ohio State 11-1

7. Michigan 10-2

8. UCF 11-0

9. Florida 9-3

10. LSU 9-3

11. Washington 9-3

12. Penn State 9-3

13. Washington State 10-2

14. Texas 9-3

15. Kentucky 9-3

16. West Virginia 8-3

17. Utah 9-3

18. Mississippi State 8-4

19. Texas A&M 8-4

20. Syracuse 9-3

21. Northwestern 8-4

22. Boise State 10-2

23. Iowa State 7-4

24. Missouri 8-4

25. Fresno State 10-2

CFP ranking announcements

• Dec. 2 (CFP selection show, TBA 11 a.m.)