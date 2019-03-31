Don't mess with Texas.
More like don't mess with LSU track and field in Texas.
The LSU track and field team ended the 92nd annual Texas Relays on Saturday with four victories, including sweeps of the 4x100-meter relays on the final day.
The Lady Tigers relay team of Tonea Marshall, Ariyonna Augustine, Rachel Misher and Sha'Carri Richardson won with a speedy time of 43.68 seconds.
After the victory, Richardson was proud to show off her LSU pride to the television cameras, showing off the LSU letters on her uniform. This drew the attention of former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu, who gave a Twitter shout out.
Only minutes later, the men's team followed it up in thrilling fashion, defeating Houston by a mere .04 seconds. The Akanni Hislop, Kary Vincent, Dylan Peebles and Jaron Flournoy team finished with a time of 38.45 seconds.
Team anchor Flournoy led the Tigers to a remarkable comeback over Houston in the relay's final leg. That fact was not lost on him. Almost immediately after crossing the finish line, Flournoy turned to the Houston anchor and appeared to begin talking trash.
LSU will host three meets in the next four weeks, starting with the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.